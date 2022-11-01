Read full article on original website
Northteq and Notarize Launch Online Notarization Product
Northteq, a provider of Salesforce origination solutions, partnered with Notarize to launch a product suite that will allow lenders to stay competitive and provide a simple way to help borrowers get their documents notarized securely from any device. Notarize is an environmentally friendly integration that helps lenders save money on...
KLC Financial Adds 8 Team Members, Promotes Lewis, Hawley and Bonneur
KLC Financial hired eight new members to the team. It also promoted Amy Lewis to vice president of operations, Saima Hawley to accounting manager and Jordan Bonneur to senior accountant. Becky Lintgen joined as account specialist, Nathan Lukasavitz joined as account manager, Joe Roggenbuck joined as client success specialist, Kelly Delgado joined as systems manager, Gina Ware joined as account manager, Patrick Dehmer joined as operations specialist, Al Sedacca joined as collections manager and Michelle Moval joined as business development representative.
October Class 8 Orders Continue to Rise
According to preliminary data from ACT Research, North American Class 8 net orders in October were 42,500 units, while Classes 5-7 net orders were 23,400 units. The complete industry data for October, including final order numbers, will be published mid-November. “The strength in orders reflects 1) OEMs having opened their...
Behind The Metrics: Closed Cases, Not Just New Filings, Are Key to Spotting Bankruptcy Trends
Bankruptcy filing statistics are important, but they only scratch the surface when it comes to assessing overall trends in the world of distressed businesses. Gregg Morin identifies some of the other metrics that matter and delves into what they’ve shown about 2022 so far. Bankruptcy filing statistics are important,...
PECO Pallet Names Vegso Chief Commercial Officer
PECO Pallet, which operates North American’s second largest pallet rental network, named Lisa Vegso as chief commercial officer. In her new role, she assumes commercial responsibility for sales and marketing in North America, including business development, sales operations and strategic sales planning. She is also head of PECO’s company-wide environment, social and governance program.
Santa Cruz Bank Names Situ CFO
Santa Cruz County Bank named Cecilia Situ executive vice president and CFO. Situ has more than 20 years of financial management experience, including financial accounting and SEC reporting, interest rate risk and investment portfolio management, business combination, financial planning, Sarbanes-Oxley internal control and procedures and team development. Recently, Situ was...
