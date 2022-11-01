Read full article on original website
The Cheap Labor of Academia
The history of the fraught relationship between NYU and its unionized adjuncts. A tentative contract was reached between NYU and ACT-UAW Local 7902, the union that represents adjunct faculty at NYU and The New School, early on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The agreement marks the end of seven months of negotiations and will increase compensation, health care coverage and other employee benefits for adjuncts across the university.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
In response to the op-ed “NYU’s Silver School of Social Work should be tuition-free” (Nov. 2). I applaud Noah Zaldivar’s advocacy for the social work profession in general, and specifically, for education here at the Silver School of Social Work. In fact, speaking up about the need to remove financial barriers to a Silver education is an example of a principle we hold dear in action: the willingness to advocate for policies and practices that promote social justice and socioeconomic equity.
NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge
An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
Intruder evades NYU dorm security at Alumni Hall, Coral Tower
A man unaffiliated with NYU dodged security and entered Alumni Hall and Coral Tower on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The unidentified perpetrator was removed from Alumni Hall by Campus Safety officers. The officers then reported the incident to the New York City Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Later...
NYU vows to save Morton Williams supermarket
A Morton Williams supermarket — which is one of the only grocery stores in the Greenwich Village area — will not be displaced from the neighborhood, according to university president Andrew Hamilton and a group of elected city officials. The supermarket, located on a lot owned by NYU...
How Republicans could take control of Congress, according to NYU politics profs
NYU politics professors encouraged students to vote in this year’s midterm elections, which have seen Republican candidates lead in many races across the country, at a panel on Wednesday, Nov. 2. They emphasized how the Republican Party is expected to win the majority of seats in the House of Representatives, flipping its current Democratic majority.
Off-Third: NYU should celebrate Christmas even earlier
Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, Instagram stories everywhere go from pictures of lingerie-with-animal-ears costumes to red and green Canva posts to mark the beginning of the holiday season. Almost eight weeks before Christmas starts, Mariah Carey’s voice can be heard in each square inch of every department store, and people start trading their pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas. But I argue even that is too late. NYU should begin holiday festivities with the onset of the fall semester.
