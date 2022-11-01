Read full article on original website
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
Tim Benz: Chase Claypool trade is a win for Steelers' front office, a loss for Steelers' image
The trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool looks like a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office. It’s also a loss for the entire narrative surrounding Steelers football. Both outcomes are the result of the same necessary reality check this organization just made at the halfway point of...
lastwordonsports.com
New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans
The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
What Roethlisberger would do if he was offensive coordinator
Ben Roethlisberger says he doesn’t want to be the Steelers next offensive coordinator, but he’s happy being an “armchair offensive coordinator.” So what would Big Ben do to fix the offense?
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
Former Fighting Irish receiver joins forces on Bears offense with former teammates as he tries to lend Justin Fields a hand.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: 1 team may have helped boost Steelers' return for Chase Claypool; reported off-field reasons for trade
Wednesday’s “First Call” looks at a number of angles surrounding the trade of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool — from reaction in Chicago, to theories as to why the deal was made to depth concerns now that Claypool is gone. All that, plus a team...
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Ryan Poles Stays On Course With His Vision
After a week of wheeling and dealing, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues to stay on course with his vision for the roster. When the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles to be the new general manager they empowered him to do whatever it took to bring the team back to relevance.
theScore
CFB Week 10 best bets: The 'Saturday 7'
For those of us unwilling to wait until after 3 a.m. EST to see if Hawaii could slide through the back door and cover a big number at home against Wyoming, checking theScore on Sunday to find out we went 4-3 on our seven most valuable underdogs in this space was better than waking up to the smell of bacon. That modest effort, alongside a 4-1 record in our big-game bets, bumps us to 65-45-1 (59.1%, +14.5 units) on the season.
theScore
Major conference preview: Most important name for each ACC team
The 2021-22 campaign was supposed to be a down year for the ACC. Instead, the conference was well represented at the Big Dance, which featured an epic Final Four matchup between archrivals North Carolina and Duke. Nobody is sleeping on the ACC this time around. Three of its schools made...
theScore
Bruins sign renounced Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller to entry-level pact
The Boston Bruins signed renounced Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract, the team announced Friday. Miller will report to the AHL's Providence Bruins beginning Nov. 4. The Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round in 2020 despite knowing that he bullied a Black developmentally disabled classmate...
theScore
Flames bemoan blown lead vs. Kraken: 'It cannot happen to us'
The Calgary Flames were licking their wounds after they surrendered a third-period lead to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. "We're not a young group of players. We're definitely one of the oldest and (most) experienced teams in the league, and it's unacceptable for us," Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov told reporters after his side's 5-4 loss.
