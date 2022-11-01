Read full article on original website
‘La Pine has grown so much recently’: New businesses are in town, with more on the way
La Pine is growing at a fairly rapid rate, with new businesses frequently springing up or arriving in town. The post ‘La Pine has grown so much recently’: New businesses are in town, with more on the way appeared first on KTVZ.
yachatsnews.com
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
Oregon's New Veteran Dental Program
Oregon's new Veteran Dental Program starts taking applications.
Oregon Receives $35.5 Million For Rural Broadband
Two Oregon internet providers will use $35.5 million to expand rural broadband.
KTVZ
La Pine’s first BottleDrop Express bag drop opens at Ray’s Food Place
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Recycling Oregon’s 10-cent redeemable beverage containers just got much easier for La Pine-area residents and nonprofits, thanks to the arrival of a BottleDrop Express Green and Blue Bag drop location at Ray’s Food Place, located at 51537 US Highway 97. The new...
KTVZ
Monster truck competition roars into Redmond
'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/ BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville named a top 10 dynamic micropolitan city in US
Prineville is put on a top 10 list as one of the most dynamic cities in the country. The nonprofit Heartland Forward named the city in Crook County as the 9th-most dynamic micropolitan out of 536 in the U.S. It defines a micropolitan as a town with “10,000 to 50,000...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
ijpr.org
Oregon nurses union proposes legislation to cap the number of patients a nurse can be assigned
The Oregon Nurses Association today announced details of a bill it plans to introduce in the 2023 legislative session that would mandate certain nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals. It would include stiff penalties for hospitals that fail to meet the new standards. And it would allow nurses and their union to...
Readers respond: Support Measure 111
I was born to a single mom who lacked health insurance. OHSU provided charity care to my mom during my birth. Two years later, the Chemawa Indian Health Center in my hometown of Salem was established. I was able to get the care I needed that my family may not have been able to otherwise afford.
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
“It saved me,” Program allows adults in custody in Oregon to train working service dogs
PENDLETON, Ore. — Time blends together when you’ve been in prison for decades. For Fred Pyke, he wonders what life will be like if and when he’s ever released. He imagines the positive impact he could have on society, thanks to the unconditional love offered by dogs. “I’m happy, who would’ve thought you could be happy in prison,” Pyke has...
kptv.com
$48.4 million will help Oregonians pay for heating costs this winter
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, U.S. House Representatives from Oregon announced that $48.4 million was being earmarked to help low-income families and people pay for heating costs and unpaid utility bills. The money will come from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and includes support from the...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community...
opb.org
Exploring new discoveries from ancient humans who once roamed Oregon’s Great Basin
Oregon’s Great Basin holds some of the oldest archeological finds in North America, including the world’s oldest known footwear. In 1938, Oregon archeologist Luther Cressman recovered fiber sandals at Fort Rock Cave that date back nearly 10,000 years. More recent discoveries date back even earlier, making the region...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kptv.com
Oregon, Japan sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon and Japan have signed an agreement that will make it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. The reciprocity agreement was signed Tuesday by Consul General Masaki Shiga and Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce. The Oregon...
