Deschutes County, OR

KTVZ

Monster truck competition roars into Redmond

'Monsters of Destruction' brings those big, loud trucks to the First Interstate Bank Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday nights. More information: https://monstersofdestruction.com/event/redmond-or/ BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prineville named a top 10 dynamic micropolitan city in US

Prineville is put on a top 10 list as one of the most dynamic cities in the country. The nonprofit Heartland Forward named the city in Crook County as the 9th-most dynamic micropolitan out of 536 in the U.S. It defines a micropolitan as a town with “10,000 to 50,000...
PRINEVILLE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Support Measure 111

I was born to a single mom who lacked health insurance. OHSU provided charity care to my mom during my birth. Two years later, the Chemawa Indian Health Center in my hometown of Salem was established. I was able to get the care I needed that my family may not have been able to otherwise afford.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
The Hill

How Oregon suddenly became a battleground

If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
OREGON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It saved me,” Program allows adults in custody in Oregon to train working service dogs

PENDLETON, Ore. — Time blends together when you’ve been in prison for decades. For Fred Pyke, he wonders what life will be like if and when he’s ever released. He imagines the positive impact he could have on society, thanks to the unconditional love offered by dogs. “I’m happy, who would’ve thought you could be happy in prison,” Pyke has...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

$48.4 million will help Oregonians pay for heating costs this winter

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, U.S. House Representatives from Oregon announced that $48.4 million was being earmarked to help low-income families and people pay for heating costs and unpaid utility bills. The money will come from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and includes support from the...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon, Japan sign driver license reciprocity agreement

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon and Japan have signed an agreement that will make it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. The reciprocity agreement was signed Tuesday by Consul General Masaki Shiga and Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce. The Oregon...
OREGON STATE

