Now we learn, that Jennifer Wexton, who said she defends abused women, repeatedly went easy on rapists as a Loudoun County prosecutor. As a Loudoun County prosecutor in 2001, Wexton agreed to misdemeanor charges against two rapists letting them walk free after just a few months in prison. One of those rapists was charged with raping the same woman four times in the same day. The other was an illegal immigrant who abducted his victim and raped her in the woods.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO