loudounnow.com
Judge Dismisses Brambleton Murder Conspiracy Charges
On Thursday, Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman dismissed charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed, who was accused of driving the person who fatally shot 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home. Those charges were dismissed four days into a scheduled 10-day...
loudounnow.com
Letter: John Smith, Sterling
Now we learn, that Jennifer Wexton, who said she defends abused women, repeatedly went easy on rapists as a Loudoun County prosecutor. As a Loudoun County prosecutor in 2001, Wexton agreed to misdemeanor charges against two rapists letting them walk free after just a few months in prison. One of those rapists was charged with raping the same woman four times in the same day. The other was an illegal immigrant who abducted his victim and raped her in the woods.
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
WTOP
Frederick Co. teacher takes students out of class, makes stabbing accusation
Someone called the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland Thursday to report multiple stabbings at an elementary school; but when deputies responded, they found a teacher and several students gone, and there were no stabbings at all. At a cafe about a mile down the road of Green Valley...
fox5dc.com
5 MS-13 gang members sentenced in brutal killings of Virginia teenagers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Five members of the transnational gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two young boys from Virginia in 2016. Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia made the...
dcnewsnow.com
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Chris Manthos, Leesburg.
Loudoun Now’s current non-scientific poll, asks what attribute is most important to voters in a political candidate. Nearly 70 percent rate integrity as most important. That’s a good thing. Democrat Jennifer Wexton has always had an integrity problem dating back to her term as a state senator. In...
WJLA
13newsnow.com
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
The body of 18-year-old Tavon McKoy was found in Gloucester County this week. The sheriff's office said he's from Fairfax County.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Habitat Earns Certifications, Launches R.E.D. Campaign
Loudoun Habitat for Humanity has become a certified Housing Plus Aging in Place and Veterans Build Affiliate through Habitat for Humanity International. Housing Plus Aging in Place is an international initiative that uses a holistic, person-centered approach to home repairs and modifications that can be utilized with older adults, veterans, and persons with disabilities so that they can affordably choose where and how they age.
Inside Nova
Republicans eye third council seat in Manassas
Republicans are hoping to wrest back another seat on the Manassas City Council this year, after Democrats took a majority for the first time in 2018 and elected their first mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger, in 2020. Three of the council’s six seats are up for election Tuesday. Republican council members Theresa...
rewind1051.com
Basye man’s case will go to grand jury
The case of a man accused of firing a bullet at Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies will go before a grand jury. Two felony charges against Branden Fauber of Bayse were certified during a hearing last week in General District Court. The 39-year-old Fauber was charged with two counts of...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
wfmd.com
Washington County Man Found Dead In Home With Lab & Chemicals
Family members say they hadn’t spoken to the man in several day. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A Washington County man was found dead inside a residence on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3 after his family requested a welfare check. The man was identified as 60-year-old Bradley Ray Roberts of...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Daniel Eisert, Ashburn, et al
Editor: A lot of positive change has occurred in Loudoun County Public Schools under the leadership of School Board Member Andrew Hoyler, who was appointed last year after the unfortunate passing of Leslie King. As candidates ourselves, we got to know Andrew Hoyler during the appointment process. Throughout the School...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual Assaults Deputy
A Lorton woman spent her Halloween in Rappahannock Regional Jail after consuming alcohol and assaulting a deputy. On October 31st, just after midnight, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel located at 25 Wicomico Drive. The caller advised a female with red hair and gray leggings was banging on their door. Sergeant K.P. Lytle arrived on scene and was able to locate a woman matching the description provided.
