Loudoun County, VA

Judge Dismisses Brambleton Murder Conspiracy Charges

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman dismissed charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed, who was accused of driving the person who fatally shot 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home. Those charges were dismissed four days into a scheduled 10-day...
BRAMBLETON, VA
Letter: John Smith, Sterling

Now we learn, that Jennifer Wexton, who said she defends abused women, repeatedly went easy on rapists as a Loudoun County prosecutor. As a Loudoun County prosecutor in 2001, Wexton agreed to misdemeanor charges against two rapists letting them walk free after just a few months in prison. One of those rapists was charged with raping the same woman four times in the same day. The other was an illegal immigrant who abducted his victim and raped her in the woods.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Letter: Chris Manthos, Leesburg.

Loudoun Now’s current non-scientific poll, asks what attribute is most important to voters in a political candidate. Nearly 70 percent rate integrity as most important. That’s a good thing. Democrat Jennifer Wexton has always had an integrity problem dating back to her term as a state senator. In...
LEESBURG, VA
Loudoun Habitat Earns Certifications, Launches R.E.D. Campaign

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity has become a certified Housing Plus Aging in Place and Veterans Build Affiliate through Habitat for Humanity International. Housing Plus Aging in Place is an international initiative that uses a holistic, person-centered approach to home repairs and modifications that can be utilized with older adults, veterans, and persons with disabilities so that they can affordably choose where and how they age.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Republicans eye third council seat in Manassas

Republicans are hoping to wrest back another seat on the Manassas City Council this year, after Democrats took a majority for the first time in 2018 and elected their first mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger, in 2020. Three of the council’s six seats are up for election Tuesday. Republican council members Theresa...
MANASSAS, VA
Basye man’s case will go to grand jury

The case of a man accused of firing a bullet at Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputies will go before a grand jury. Two felony charges against Branden Fauber of Bayse were certified during a hearing last week in General District Court. The 39-year-old Fauber was charged with two counts of...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Letter: Daniel Eisert, Ashburn, et al

Editor: A lot of positive change has occurred in Loudoun County Public Schools under the leadership of School Board Member Andrew Hoyler, who was appointed last year after the unfortunate passing of Leslie King. As candidates ourselves, we got to know Andrew Hoyler during the appointment process. Throughout the School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Man arrested after confronting deputies with chainsaw in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man was taken into custody after confronting police officers with a chainsaw in Rockville, Maryland. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday to an emergency petition from Frederick County looking for a subject. According to the sheriff's office, deputies...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Intoxicated Individual Assaults Deputy

A Lorton woman spent her Halloween in Rappahannock Regional Jail after consuming alcohol and assaulting a deputy. On October 31st, just after midnight, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel located at 25 Wicomico Drive. The caller advised a female with red hair and gray leggings was banging on their door. Sergeant K.P. Lytle arrived on scene and was able to locate a woman matching the description provided.
LORTON, VA

