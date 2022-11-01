BARCO — Usually, a touchdown to put your team up by more than 30 points early in the second half is a ho-hum moment in football. It was anything but that for Demetria Sarafis and the Currituck County High School football team on senior night last Friday. Sarafis, for one, plays on the offensive line, a position that very rarely handles the ball), in a backup role. ...

