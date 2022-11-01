Read full article on original website
Related
Currituck's Sarafis impresses as only girl on football team
BARCO — Usually, a touchdown to put your team up by more than 30 points early in the second half is a ho-hum moment in football. It was anything but that for Demetria Sarafis and the Currituck County High School football team on senior night last Friday. Sarafis, for one, plays on the offensive line, a position that very rarely handles the ball), in a backup role. ...
Prep Football: Silverado pays tribute to Richard Reed on an emotional night, team loses in first round of playoffs
The Silverado football team’s season came to an end Friday night in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. Costly mistakes proved to be too much for the Hawks as St. Francis scored 48 points in the first half. St. Francis held on for a 48-20 victory. ...
Comments / 0