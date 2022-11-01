Alex Boone; Trade deadline is about politics and business
Alex Boone former Ohio State Buckeye and NFL lineman joined Baskin and Phelps to discuss the Browns victory over the Bengals on MNF. The guys asked Boone when do players learn that it's a business and how players react around the trade deadline. The mindset of an offensive lineman when blocking for talent like Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Our midday hosts couldn't let Boone go without discussing the Buckeyes and their championship hopes.
