Cost of diesel and electricity: Down in Alabama
A lot is being made about the price of diesel right now. Alabama Power customers will will see a slightly higher bill come December. The print newspapers that are owned by Alabama Media Group will cease publication after February 26. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot has Alabama residents crossing state lines for tickets
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
Alabama Amendment 7 clarifies economic development spending for cities, counties
Statewide Amendment 7 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday would bring uniformity to how cities and counties can use public funds to help promote economic development. It would be the latest in a series of revisions to a prohibition in Alabama Constitution’s of 1901. Section 94 of the Constitution prohibits cities and counties from lending credit or granting public money or other things of value to benefit private entities.
Former correctional officer says Alabama prison staffing shortage has reached critical point
Former Alabama correctional officer Stacy Lee George talked for more than an hour today outside the Alabama Department of Corrections offices, describing what he said is a crisis in the prison system caused by severe staff shortages that put inmates, officers, and the public at risk. George, 53, who ran...
Florida’s voter fraud arrests are scaring away formerly incarcerated voters
This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletters, and follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For years, Derrick Oliver has traveled across the state of Alabama helping register formerly incarcerated people to...
Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research
Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
Sewage, dogs, and coaches: Down in Alabama
The State of Alabama has filed its third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows in Uniontown. A new dog rescue in Shorter claims to be the biggest no-kill dog rescue in the United States. The Auburn football coaching situation came up at multiple press conferences in multiple college towns. The...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Alabama officials urge voters to consider Amendment 1, Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls next week. On the ballot is Amendment 1, a law named in memory of Aniah Blanchard. Aniah is the college student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, plus a number of other mayors from Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey, are […]
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
Alabama voters set to decide on 10 amendments that will be on the ballot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday's ballot includes 10 amendments for voters to vote on. WVTM breaks down each amendment.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Election 2022: How many registered voters live in Alabama?
More than 102,000 Alabama residents have registered to vote since June, according to data obtained by AL.com from the secretary of state’s office. Voters registering for the first time and those renewing inactive registration statuses have averaged 20,449 each month since June. Comparatively, newly registered voters totaled 14,288 in January of 2022, and 13,609 in January of 2021.
Wes Allen visits all 67 Alabama counties campaigning for Secretary of State
Secretary of state candidate Rep. Wes Allen speaking at a campaign event. When Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced that he was running to become Alabama’s next Republican Secretary of State, he promised that he would campaign in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Allen has now fulfilled that promise, according to Allen’s campaign.
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
