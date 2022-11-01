ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Cost of diesel and electricity: Down in Alabama

A lot is being made about the price of diesel right now. Alabama Power customers will will see a slightly higher bill come December. The print newspapers that are owned by Alabama Media Group will cease publication after February 26. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot has Alabama residents crossing state lines for tickets

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
alabama.gov

Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Amendment 7 clarifies economic development spending for cities, counties

Statewide Amendment 7 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday would bring uniformity to how cities and counties can use public funds to help promote economic development. It would be the latest in a series of revisions to a prohibition in Alabama Constitution’s of 1901. Section 94 of the Constitution prohibits cities and counties from lending credit or granting public money or other things of value to benefit private entities.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sewage, dogs, and coaches: Down in Alabama

The State of Alabama has filed its third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows in Uniontown. A new dog rescue in Shorter claims to be the biggest no-kill dog rescue in the United States. The Auburn football coaching situation came up at multiple press conferences in multiple college towns. The...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Election 2022: How many registered voters live in Alabama?

More than 102,000 Alabama residents have registered to vote since June, according to data obtained by AL.com from the secretary of state’s office. Voters registering for the first time and those renewing inactive registration statuses have averaged 20,449 each month since June. Comparatively, newly registered voters totaled 14,288 in January of 2022, and 13,609 in January of 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Wes Allen visits all 67 Alabama counties campaigning for Secretary of State

Secretary of state candidate Rep. Wes Allen speaking at a campaign event. When Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced that he was running to become Alabama’s next Republican Secretary of State, he promised that he would campaign in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Allen has now fulfilled that promise, according to Allen’s campaign.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama Power announces power bill increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy