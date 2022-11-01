SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings: Teams gear up for big matchups in Week 10

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Sadie Rucker

Just like that, the regular season is almost complete. Some conference top seeds have already been clinched, but there is still business to work out before postseason play. Some of the squads fighting for those top spots are representatives in the Power 25 that have yet to be decided, but will be by late Friday night.

Here are the SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings for Week 10.

1. Bryant (8-0)

North Little Rock had an early 7-3 lead through the first quarter, but it was short-lived as the Hornets swarmed the Charging Wildcats from that point forward outscoring them 42-7 the rest of the way. Star wide receiver Mytorian Singleton was a force hauling in 4 passes for 154 yards and 2 scores, while Brandon Johnson led defensively compiling ten total tackles, three for loss. The Hornets close out the regular season at Everett Field against No. 3 Conway.

2. Cabot (7-2)

It only took the Panthers one half to put Fort Smith Northside away as it was 35-0 when they went to the locker room. Abe Owen was sharp, completing 8-of-9 passes for 159 yards and 3 scores, two of those to Hayes Cox who scored on two of his three receptions totaling 90 yards, while Evion Jimmerson once again paced the ground attack with 121 yards and a score. Cabot heads to North Little Rock this week for the regular season finale.

3. Conway (8-1)

The Wampus Cats have been on a mission since falling to Cabot in Week 6 as they have scored no less than 49 points and allowed no more than 20 during a three-game win streak. They look to keep that momentum going as they head to play top-ranked Bryant, a game they have undoubtedly had circled on the schedule after falling in the final seconds of last season’s contest.

4. Greenwood (8-1)

A second-half defensive performance by the Bulldogs was the major story in this one, as well as a valiant effort by the offense, that was quarterbacked by freshman sensation Kane Archer after starter Hunter Houston got injured. The win helped secure the 54th in a row 33-23 at Smith-Robinson Stadium. Despite not playing the whole game, Houston still had a solid outing passing for 288 yards and had 2 scores. Junior Peyton Presson led all receivers with 9 catches for 109 yards and a score. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at No. 16 Little Rock Christian on Friday.

5. Bentonville (8-1)

Bentonville dominated Springdale in a 45-7-win Friday and is one step away from locking up the one seed in the 7A-West. Carter Nye completed 20-of-30 passes for 291 yards and 2 scores, many of those to his top target CJ Brown who hauled in 8 catches for 137 yards and a score. The Tigers aim to finish the conference slate undefeated and earn their eighth victory in a row as they welcome crosstown rival No. 8 Bentonville West this week.

6. Pulaski Academy (8-1)

With starting quarterback Kel Busby out for the majority of the second half, the Bruins fought hard, but Greenwood made more plays and handed the Bruins their first in-state loss since 2019 winning 33-23. Running back Kenny Jordan compiled a large portion of PA’s offensive yards compiling 184 and found the end zone 3 times. No. 15 Lake Hamilton comes to town on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

7. Catholic (9-0)

The dream season is still going for the Rockets as they went on the road and throttled defending 6A champion El Dorado 42-16. Quarterback Sam Sanders had possibly his best complete performance of the season completing 17-of-23 passes for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also rushed 19 times for 103 yards and a score, while Brooks Ward led all receivers with 5 catches for 150 yards and 3 scores. Already building on the best start in school history, they look to complete the 10-0 regular season at War Memorial Stadium Friday against No. 23 Marion.

8. Bentonville West (7-2)

It was a little closer than they would have liked, but the Wolverines pulled out a 35-24 win at home over Fort Smith Southside. Jake Casey completed 25-of-34 passes for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns, three of those to Jaxson Brust, while Carson Morgan led the rushing attack carrying 24 times for 190 yards. They aim to get the upset and gain more momentum heading into the postseason as they head across town to play No. 5 Bentonville on Friday.

9. Fayetteville (6-3)

The duo of Drake Lindsey and Kaylon Morris have been arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in the state this season, and they showed out again in a 48-7 rout of Rogers Heritage. Lindsey completed 25-of-31 passes for 367 yards and 4 scores, while Morris hauled in 6 of those passes for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Purple Dogs close out the regular season at Har-Ber.

10. Joe T. Robinson (8-1)

The rushing attack by committee continues to thrive for the Senators as they gashed White Hall for 235 yards and 5 touchdowns, led by Malik Okuneye’s 99 yards and a score along with Brandon Greil who found the end zone twice. Senior Ashtyn Williams compiled 17 total tackles (10 solo and 3.5 for loss), and 1.5 sacks. With the 5A-Central top seed already clinched, Robinson closes out the regular season against Pine Bluff on Friday.

11. Rogers (7-2)

Following a humbling 44-16 loss to Bentonville, the Mounties dished out a lopsided defeat of their own showing no mercy toward Har-Ber winning 55-6. Quarterback Dane WIlliams led the offense to a dominant first half completing 18-of-24 passes for 205 yards and 5 total touchdowns, while the defense did well in their own right pitching a shutout in the second half. The Mounties finish the regular season on the road against crosstown rival Roger Heritage.

12. Parkview (7-2)

They had to briefly sweat it out, but the Patriots pulled away from Hot Springs Lakeside 42-14 to stay undefeated in conference play. Darien Bennett (13 carries, 107 yards) and Cam Settles (14 carries, 82 yards, 2 touchdowns) once again led the rushing attack. Parkview travels to No. 14 Camden Fairview this week with the 5A-South title on the line.

13. Arkadelphia (7-0)

The Badgers are itching to get back on the field following a bye week, as they head to Malvern for a massive showdown that will decide the 4A-7 champion.

14. Camden Fairview (8-1)

Offense played a major factor in the second half, but it was the Cardinals’ defense that set the tone, pitching a second-half shutout that led to a crucial 34-7 win over Hot Springs. Senior AJ Alsobrook compiled 160 all-purpose yards (127 rushing) with two scores, while Razorback baseball commit Martavius Thomas had 217 total yards and 3 total touchdowns. They host the premier Class 5A matchup of Week 10 against No. 12 Parkview with the winner claiming the South crown.

15. Lake Hamilton (8-1)

Many were curious how the Wolves would perform after a shutout loss to Greenwood, as well as being off last week. They found themselves down 9-0 to Russellville after the first quarter but exploded for 30 points in the second that would be the difference in the game. Justin Crutchmer compiled 245 all-purpose yards (170 rushing, 46 receiving, 29 punt return) and 3 touchdowns, along with 7 tackles (2 for loss) defensively. Seniors Jamarrion Byrd and Izic Clenney were also big on defense with 18 and 17 total tackles, respectively. The Wolves have another opportunity to make a big statement on the road against No. 6 Pulaski Academy Friday.

16. Little Rock Christian (7-2)

Little Rock Christian has played complete team ball during its four-game win streak outscoring opponents 198-41 and looks to keep that going in the toughest test since early September as fourth-ranked Greenwood comes to town this week.

17. Shiloh Christian (8-1)

Prairie Grove showed it was up to the challenge of playing with the Saints as it had a narrow 22-21 lead at halftime, but it was all Shiloh in the second half outscoring the Tigers 34-0. Eli Wisdom compiled over 300 yards of offense and 6 total touchdowns, with his top target Bodie Neal leading the way in receiving hauling in 8 passes for 118 yards and 2 scores. The Saints finish the regular season at Champions Stadium against Alma on Friday.

18. Benton (7-2)

West Memphis’ Jarrell Shephard had one of the more dominant performances by a wide receiver in state history (16 receptions, 317 yards, 4 touchdowns), but the Panthers were able to overcome it as their offense rolled to 24 fourth quarter points winning the shootout 55-38. Braylen Russell ran 24 times for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Cline Hooten completed 13-of-18 passes for 200 yards and 2 scores. The Panthers head to Sheridan for the regular season finale Friday and a win will clinch the two-seed in the 6A-East.

Week 9 West Memphis at Benton highlights (; 3:17)

19. Mills (8-1)

For the third game in a row, the Comets had to scratch and claw but were able to squeak past Morrilton following a tough, one-point loss to Robinson. Achilles Ringo has established himself as one of the state’s top quarterbacks this season and he put on another great performance completing 22-of-33 passes for 415 yards and 4 touchdowns. Mills caps the regular season against Vilonia on Friday.

20. Harding Academy (8-0)

The starters were done by halftime in a 39-13 victory at Heber Springs as Harding Academy is one win away from an undefeated regular season in its first season competing in Class 4A. Quarterback Owen Miller completed 13-of-16 passes for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns before resting in the second half. The Wildcats close 4A-2 play out against Cave City on Friday.

21. Valley View (8-1)

For the first time since 2019, the Blazers clinched the top seed in the 5A-East following a big 34-7 win over Nettleton. Quarterback Carson Turley compiled over 200 yards of offense and 3 total touchdowns, while seniors Dekwon Gallaway and Jay Morman each snagged an interception on defense. A road trip to Batevilles will wrap up what Valley View hopes to be an undefeated regular season.

22. Wynne (7-2)

The Yellowjackets earned another lopsided victory crushing Forrest City 49-14, still with interim coach Clark McBride leading the team, led by multiple scores from quarterback John Watson. Not that they need it, but there will be some extra motivation for a road trip to Nettleton this week after they fell to the Raiders 26-22 in last year’s season finale.

23. Marion (7-2)

The Patriots are now healthy for the most part and are playing very well as they make their move back into the Power 25. Though a couple have been close including last week’s 27-23 win over Sylvan Hills, they have won four games in a row and look to make a deep run like they did last season. Before they do that, they have an upset on their mind as they travel to War Memorial Stadium to face No. 7 Catholic.

24. Farmington (6-3)

After taking one on the chin to Shiloh Christian, the Cardinals picked right back up where they previously were, taking care of Pea Ridge with no problems. They will be a tough playoff seed no matter which one they end up getting but hope to keep improving that draw in the Battle of Highway 62 against rival Prairie Grove on Friday.

25. Malvern (7-1)

The Leopards make their debut in the Power 25 boasting an undefeated record against in-state opponents and one of the most electric offenses in the state, led by dynamic running back Jalen Dupree. They have a chance to take another big step in the regular season finale as they welcome undefeated No. 13 Arkadelphia to town, with the winner earning the 4A-7 title.