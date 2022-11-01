ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Migrants moved out of Manston amid overcrowding concerns

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1ocE_0iudeh6f00

Migrants are being moved out of an overcrowded immigration centre.

The union representing Border Force staff working at the Manston site in Kent said the Home Office hoped to take 400 people out of the site on Tuesday.

Lucy Moreton, of the Union for Borders, Immigration and Customs (ISU), also said the Government department had not responded to its requests for increased support for staff working at the processing centre near Ramsgate.

Two coaches with heavily tinted windows were seen leaving the centre at around 4.15pm on Tuesday. It appeared the buses were full of people.

Another coach entered the site at around 4.25pm.

A Home Office spokesman said the department would not provide a “running commentary” on the number of people currently at the site.

It is unclear whether those moved from Manston will be taken to hotels or alternative accommodation.

The site, located at a former Ministry of Defence fire training centre, opened in January 2022 and was designed to hold up to 1,600 people for no more than 24 hours.

But on Monday Sir Roger Gale, the Conservative MP for the North Thanet constituency which includes Manston, said there were currently 4,000 people being held at the site and the situation there was a “breach of humane conditions”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Moreton said: “I don’t know yet how many will go today but yesterday we were told the aim was to move 400.

“Sadly, nothing is being done to relieve the pressure on staff.

“We have asked the Home Office for increased support, for wellbeing and mental health services and for assurances to address staff concerns around the legality of instructions they are being given, the sustainability for the short and medium term and any ongoing threat to staff.

“The Home Office have not replied.”

The department said it takes the welfare of staff extremely seriously, recognises the work they are doing to ease the situation and is committed to the safety of both staff and the migrants.

Meanwhile the British Red Cross said “immediate action” needs to be taken to remedy the situation at Manston.

Alex Fraser, director of refugee services and restoring family links at the charity, said: “We are extremely concerned about the escalating humanitarian situation at Manston.

“It’s clear that immediate action is required to ensure that the men, women and children who have just made a dangerous and potentially traumatic journey have their basic needs met in a safe environment.

“No one should experience overcrowded accommodation that puts them at risk of disease and potentially being detained unlawfully. We know from our work supporting people in similar temporary accommodation what a damaging impact it can have on them.

“Sadly, the serious problems at Manston are indicative of the wider issues facing the asylum system.

“The UK Government needs to urgently look at ways of reducing the backlog of asylum decisions, including making quicker decisions for nationalities who typically have their asylum claims approved, and providing more safe routes so people who have been forced to leave their homes do not have to make dangerous journeys and gamble with their lives.

“Our country has a proud history of helping people fleeing war and persecution. It doesn’t matter how you got here, everyone deserves to be treated with compassion and humanity once you’re on our shores.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cleverly’s ‘frank’ talk with Albanian PM over Braverman’s migrant claims

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said he had a “very frank” conversation with the Albanian prime minister in the wake of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial claims over the numbers of migrants from his country trying to reach the UK. Edi Rama angrily accused Ms Braverman of...
newschain

System for moving asylum-seeking children out of hotels ‘simply cannot cope’

The system for moving lone asylum-seeking children out of hotels and into long-term care placements is “overloaded” and “simply cannot cope”, a council leader has warned. Society “cannot and should not” have such children staying in hotels, said councillor James Jamieson, who called for a better...
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Migrants ‘deserve to be treated with compassion and respect’ – Downing Street

Migrants “deserve to be treated with compassion and respect”, Downing Street stressed, after a Home Office minister criticised the “cheek” of complaints from people arriving in the country “illegally” about processing centre conditions. No 10 appeared to distance itself from comments made by Chris...
newschain

Residents say Jenrick ‘shocked’ by scale of migrants arriving in Dover area

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was “shocked” by the scale of migrants arriving in Dover communities after landing on nearby beaches in small boats, local residents have said. Mr Jenrick spent about an hour on Friday listening to stories of families with local MP Natalie Elphicke as he visited...
newschain

Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants

A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally. Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.
newschain

Putin ‘weakened’ by Ukraine war but no leadership change expected ‘anytime soon’

Vladimir Putin has been “weakened” by the invasion of Ukraine but the world should not expect a leadership change in Moscow “anytime soon”, Western officials believe. The Russian military has suffered a series of humiliating blows on the battlefield in recent weeks, with the momentum behind Ukraine’s armed forces heading into the winter.
newschain

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new cabinet despite win

Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the centre-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Ms Frederiksen plans to resign later on Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide — something she had suggested before the election.
newschain

Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election

Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid’s office says he has conceded defeat to former PM Benjamin Netanyahu in this week’s election. A statement said Mr Lapid congratulated Mr Netanyahu and has instructed his office to prepare an organised transition of power. “The state of Israel comes before any political...
newschain

New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships

Italy’s new far-right led government adopted a measure on Friday formalising the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups, as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy would allow a German...
newschain

Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Thursday. Kyiv mayor Vitali...
newschain

G7 ministers state ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine

Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialised democracies have rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claiming discrimination

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out of a laundry room window to get to a bathroom whenever the Bezos family was at home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior...
SEATTLE, WA
newschain

Russia says Britain ‘too deep’ into Ukraine conflict

Russia has accused Britain of being drawn “too deep” into the conflict in Ukraine, warning that it risks a “dangerous” escalation of the crisis. Andrey Kelin, the Russian ambassador to the UK, claimed British “specialists” had been involved in an audacious drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet at the weekend in which three warships were reportedly damaged, including the flagship HMS Makarov.
newschain

Asylum seekers describe being dropped in London without accommodation or money

Asylum seekers have described how they were taken from a processing centre in Kent and left in central London without accommodation, appropriate clothing or money. A young man from Afghanistan told The Guardian he was among a group of 11 people dropped on the street outside Victoria Station on Tuesday evening.
newschain

China’s Xi calls for Ukraine peace talks as Germany’s Scholz visits Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Germany’s leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over...
newschain

Thousands to join protest in capital to demand general election

Thousands of people are set to join a demonstration on Saturday calling for a general election amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis. Campaign group the People’s Assembly said a coalition of trade unions and community organisations will take part in the protest in London, which will include a march around Parliament.
newschain

Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon spectator

The spectator accused by Nick Kyrgios of having “about 700 drinks” during this year’s Wimbledon final has resolved a legal case with the Australian. Kyrgios had complained to the umpire about the behaviour of Anna Palus during his four-set defeat by Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Having...
newschain

Netanyahu appears to edge towards Israel election victory

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading towards victory in national elections, with more than two-thirds of ballots showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted and results were not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy