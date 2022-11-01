ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast bucks trend of falling gas prices on tight supply, analyst says

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
While the national average price of gasoline has come down for a third straight week, the Northeast, including the Pittsburgh region, is bucking the trend because of tight supply, an industry analyst said.

The national average fell about 5 cents per gallon in the past week and was averaging $3.72 on Monday, according to price-tracking service GasBuddy. But in the Pittsburgh area, the average increased nearly 4 cents in the past week to $3.98, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 731 stations.

Pittsburgh-area prices are about 11 cents higher than a month ago and about 44 cents higher than a year ago. Prices range from $3.66 to $4.19, a difference of 53 cents, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90-cent-per-gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10 to 25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends.

“Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

The national average price of diesel stands at $5.28 per gallon, down about 2 cents from last week, GasBuddy said.

AAA was reporting the statewide average at $4.01 on Tuesday. That’s up about 9 cents from a week ago and up about 23 cents from a month ago.

County averages across the state range from about $3.92 to $4.16, according to AAA. Counties with the highest averages are concentrated in the northeastern area of the state.

County averages in the Pittsburgh area, according to AAA:

• Allegheny: $4

• Armstrong: $4

• Beaver: $4

• Butler: $3.98

• Washington: $4

• Westmoreland: $3.99

Neighboring areas and their averages, as reported by GasBuddy:

• Akron: $3.63, up 16 cents from last week.

• Cleveland: $3.68, up 8 cents from last week.

• West Virginia: $3.52, unchanged from last week.

