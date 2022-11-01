Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Gift guide: 18 holiday gift ideas located in the Pearland, Friendswood area
Gifts for sale inside Two Friends Gifts. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, Pearland and Friendswood have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For the athlete. 1. Pearland Bicycles. offers...
PetSuites offering pet boarding, grooming in League City
PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) PetSuites opened at 1125 Calder Road, League City, on Sept. 27 and celebrated its grand opening Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. The business offers dog boarding with...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Goody Goody Liquor now offering spirits, wine in Valley Ranch Town Center
On Oct. 22, a grand opening celebration was held for the new Goody Goody Liquor store at 22296 Market Place Drive, New Caney. (Courtesy Valley Ranch Town Center) A 28,500-square-foot Goody Goody Liquor store is now open in New Caney following a grand opening celebration Oct. 22. The store is located at 22296 Market Place Drive in The Signorelli Co.’s Valley Ranch Town Center. Goody Goody offers a variety of beer, wine, liquor, mixers, glassware and party snacks. The Valley Ranch location is one of 24 locations operated by the Dallas-based company in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Longview and was originally announced in February. www.goodygoody.com.
Read more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for the Pearland, Friendswood area
A house located at 4610 Honey Creek. (Courtesy HAR) Parks at Walnut Bend is located west of CR 143 and south of FM 518, putting it close to businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. Median home value: $325,000. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 3. Median annual property taxes:...
Faherty clothing and accessory store opens at Market Street in The Woodlands
Market Street in The Woodlands announced several new store openings, including Faherty, a clothing store. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Faherty opened Nov. 2 at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1120, The Woodlands. The store offers clothing and accessories with an emphasis on outdoor wear and environmentally sustainable materials as well as partnerships with native and Indigenous designers. 281-419-4774. www.fahertybrand.com.
New candy shop in the Heights will allow customers to watch treats be made
The shop is known for its store design, which allows customers to view the candy-making process, including the addition of color and the shaping, pulling and cutting of the candy. (Courtesy Papabubble) Construction is underway on a new location of the Barcelona-based candy store Papabubble at 927 Studewood St., Ste....
New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals
The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
Montgomery County Food Bank launches monthly mobile food market in Conroe for veterans
The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its next monthly mobile food bank for local veterans in need on Nov. 8 at the Conroe VA Clinic, located at 690 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, according to a Nov. 4 release. (Courtesy Pexels) The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its...
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6
Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road
On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster
In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
La India Bonita reopening in League City in the next few months
La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. (Courtesy Pexels) La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. The popular restaurant, which has been closed since 2020 after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St.
Conroe Planet Fitness expands business opportunities with Special Strong
Owner of Special Strong Daniel Stein works with a client in the gym. (Courtsey Special Strong) Conroe Planet Fitness located at 1906 N. Frazier St., Conroe, began partnering with special needs gym Special Strong on Sept. 9 to further provide inclusive exercises for people with physical disabilities. According to Abby Belaire with Planet Fitness, Special Strong trainers are able to use the fitness space while training their clients who have a physical disability.
The Gregory Apartments celebrates Oct. 25 grand opening in Porter
The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. (Courtesy The Gregory Apartments) The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. Located at 22260 Valley Ranch Parkway, the community features 269 apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans that include stand-alone kitchen islands, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Additional amenities are available on select homes. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with swimming lanes, a fitness center and spin room, a cocktail lounge, a community garden, a conference center, a game room and outdoor space for pets. 346-707-2316. www.gregoryapts.com.
Summer Moon Coffee opening new Cypress location this month
Summer Moon Coffee will open Nov. 19 in Cypress. (Courtesy Summer Moon Coffee) Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee has scheduled a grand opening for its first Cypress location for Nov. 19 from 7 a.m.-noon at Barker Cypress Village, 8940 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 190, Cypress, near the Berry Center. Summer Moon...
Woodforest Bank opens inside Magnolia Place H-E-B
The Woodforest Bank, located inside the Magnolia Place H-E-B, opened Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Lizzy joined Community Impact in August 2022 after working as a staff writer at Southlake Style Magazine. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May 2020, majoring in journalism and minoring in history and political science. When not working, Lizzy enjoys hanging out with her dog, Twix, or watching reality TV.
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
Lone Star College-University Park to celebrate 10-year anniversary Dec. 6
In 2014, Lone Star College-University Park opened its Energy & Manufacturing Institute followed by its Center for Science & Innovation in 2018. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Lone Star College-University Park—located at 20515 Hwy. 249, Houston—will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Dec. 6. According to Founding President Shah Ardalan, LSC-UP began...
Community outreach center MESA Outreach provides food to those in need
Janet Balboni and Lisa Modglin work hard to spread the word about MESA Outreach’s programs and aid. (Mikah Boyd/ Community Impact Newspaper) MESA Outreach, a local community outreach center, provides food to those in need and school supplies for students whose families cannot afford the materials. The organization initially launched in response to a previous organization, Bear Creek Assistance Ministries, dissolving.
