Missouri City, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, including new Southwest Juice Bar

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Goody Goody Liquor now offering spirits, wine in Valley Ranch Town Center

On Oct. 22, a grand opening celebration was held for the new Goody Goody Liquor store at 22296 Market Place Drive, New Caney. (Courtesy Valley Ranch Town Center) A 28,500-square-foot Goody Goody Liquor store is now open in New Caney following a grand opening celebration Oct. 22. The store is located at 22296 Market Place Drive in The Signorelli Co.’s Valley Ranch Town Center. Goody Goody offers a variety of beer, wine, liquor, mixers, glassware and party snacks. The Valley Ranch location is one of 24 locations operated by the Dallas-based company in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Longview and was originally announced in February. www.goodygoody.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Faherty clothing and accessory store opens at Market Street in The Woodlands

Market Street in The Woodlands announced several new store openings, including Faherty, a clothing store. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Faherty opened Nov. 2 at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 1120, The Woodlands. The store offers clothing and accessories with an emphasis on outdoor wear and environmentally sustainable materials as well as partnerships with native and Indigenous designers. 281-419-4774. www.fahertybrand.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

New juice bar in Pearland to celebrate opening with deals

The locally owned juice bar will celebrate its opening with deals and events. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A new Clean Juice location will open Nov. 15 at 2110 Pearland Parkway. The locally owned juice bar offers a variety of cold-pressed juices; smoothies; and more healthy and organic foods, such as wraps, salads and acai bowls. The location will offer specials and host events during the opening week from Nov. 15-20. www.cleanjuice.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6

Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dog Haus Biergarten now serving hot dogs, craft beers on Spring Stuebner Road

On Oct. 22, Dog Haus Biergarten opening at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Dog Haus Biergarten opened a new location in Spring on Oct. 22, according to PR firm Champion. Located at 2115 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring, Dog Haus Biergarten offers a menu of hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and sliders as well as a selection of craft beers on tap. The Spring location is operated by franchisee Jason Rappaport. 281-719-8410. https://spring.doghaus.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicken N Pickle to offer food, yard games in Webster

In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge along I-45 in Webster. (Courtesy Pexels) In late 2023, entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle will open within Flyway, the 80-acre development adjacent to the incoming Great Wolf Lodge...
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe Planet Fitness expands business opportunities with Special Strong

Owner of Special Strong Daniel Stein works with a client in the gym. (Courtsey Special Strong) Conroe Planet Fitness located at 1906 N. Frazier St., Conroe, began partnering with special needs gym Special Strong on Sept. 9 to further provide inclusive exercises for people with physical disabilities. According to Abby Belaire with Planet Fitness, Special Strong trainers are able to use the fitness space while training their clients who have a physical disability.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Gregory Apartments celebrates Oct. 25 grand opening in Porter

The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. (Courtesy The Gregory Apartments) The Gregory Apartments celebrated its grand opening in Porter on Oct. 25. Located at 22260 Valley Ranch Parkway, the community features 269 apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans that include stand-alone kitchen islands, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Additional amenities are available on select homes. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with swimming lanes, a fitness center and spin room, a cocktail lounge, a community garden, a conference center, a game room and outdoor space for pets. 346-707-2316. www.gregoryapts.com.
PORTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Woodforest Bank opens inside Magnolia Place H-E-B

The Woodforest Bank, located inside the Magnolia Place H-E-B, opened Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Lizzy joined Community Impact in August 2022 after working as a staff writer at Southlake Style Magazine. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May 2020, majoring in journalism and minoring in history and political science. When not working, Lizzy enjoys hanging out with her dog, Twix, or watching reality TV.
MAGNOLIA, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Community outreach center MESA Outreach provides food to those in need

Janet Balboni and Lisa Modglin work hard to spread the word about MESA Outreach’s programs and aid. (Mikah Boyd/ Community Impact Newspaper) MESA Outreach, a local community outreach center, provides food to those in need and school supplies for students whose families cannot afford the materials. The organization initially launched in response to a previous organization, Bear Creek Assistance Ministries, dissolving.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

