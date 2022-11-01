Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Oct. 24-30 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Bend football

The Lava Bears (8-1) rallied from down two at halftime to earn a 40-14 win over rival Mountain View. Malakai Nutter rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Central Catholic cross country

The Central Catholic boys won the Mt. Hood Conference crown with 19 points Thursday, as its top five runners placed in the top seven overall. The Central Catholic girls made it a Rams sweep, winning the girls title with 22 points that included a rare 1-2-3 finish in the individual race.

Crater cross country

The Crater boys won the Midwestern League title with 18 points after filling six of the race’s top seven spots Wednesday. The Crater girls made it a Comets sweep, posting 22 points for the league crown. Crater featured the top four runners through the finish line.

Crescent Valley girls soccer

The Raiders (8-3-3) secured the Mid-Willamette title with a 3-0 win over West Albany, followed by a 1-0 win at Corvallis.

Dallas football

In one of the wildest games of the season, the Dragons (5-3) put up a whopping 79 points — and needed just about every one of them to edge Crescent Valley, 79-71.

Gladstone football

Needing a win to clinch a Class 4A playoff berth, the Gladiators (5-3) took care of business with a 27-7 victory against La Salle Prep.

Gladstone girls soccer

The Gladiators (13-1) finished a perfect run through the Tri-Valley Conference with an 8-0 win over Estacada on Tuesday. It marked the Gladiators’ 10th shutout this season.

Grant volleyball

The 20th-seeded Generals (16-6) knocked off No. 13 Lakeridge with a five-set win in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

Gresham boys soccer

The Gophers (11-2-2) opened the week with a 5-0 shutout over Nelson to secure the Mt. Hood Conference crown, and they blanked McMinnville 2-0 to open the playoffs Saturday.

Jesuit cross country

The Jesuit boys put together a perfect 15 score to win the Metro League title with its No. 5 racer, Matthew Wroblewski, crossing the finish line six seconds ahead of the top runner from any other school. The Jesuit girls finished with 23 points to make it a Crusaders title sweep. The girls had all five of their scoring runners come in among the top nine racers.

La Salle Prep boys soccer

The Falcons (11-1-3) earned a 5-3 win over Parkrose to claim the Northwest Oregon Conference title Tuesday night.

La Salle Prep volleyball

The Falcons (20-4) notched a sweep over Summit, winning each set by three points or fewer in a 5A playoff match Saturday.

Lakeridge cross country

The Lakeridge boys scored 43 points to edge Tualatin by four points for the Three Rivers League title Wednesday. The Pacers put four runners among the top-10 overall. The Lakeridge girls made it a Pacers sweep by winning the girls race with 52 points, landing three racers in the top 10.

Lakeridge football

The Pacers (3-6) earned a 14-9 win over rival Lake Oswego on Friday with QB Ryan Oliver passing and rushing for touchdowns.

Lebanon football

Lebanon (4-4) notched a 41-20 win over No. 5 Silverton, led by Wyatt Wessel with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Lincoln cross country

The Lincoln girls featured three of the top five finishers to win the PIL district meet with 31 points Wednesday. The Lincoln boys made it a Cardinals sweep, taking the team title with 40 points after fitting three runners in the top-10 overall.

Lincoln girls soccer

The Cardinals (11-3-1) earned a share of the PIL title with a 2-1 win at Grant on Tuesday, then returned home to open the 6A playoffs with a 2-1 win over Westview.

Marist Catholic football

The Spartans (8-1) secured the Oregon West Conference title with a 21-7 win over Junction City with Parker Nelson making two trips to the end zone.

Mazama football

The Vikings (9-0) capped a perfect regular season with a 44-15 win over Marshfield, avenging a loss in last year’s 4A semifinals. Trevor Anderson ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

McDaniel volleyball

The Mountain Lions (15-8) reached the OSAA playoffs for the first time in the past 13 years.

McKay boys soccer

The Royal Scots (13-0-0) completed a perfect regular season with three shutout wins, highlighted by a 1-0 victory over Central in Saturday’s finale.

McKay football

The Royal Scots (3-6) posted a 20-14 victory against No. 6 West Albany. Jamahl Wilson’s two-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left capped a 60-yard drive.

McNary boys soccer

The Celtics (14-0) finished a perfect regular season with a 4-1 win over South Salem on Tuesday. They survived a 3-2 scare against Clackamas in Saturday’s opening round of the playoffs.

Mountainside boys soccer

The No. 20 Mavericks (6-4-5) recorded the only win by a lower-seeded team in the 6A bracket, getting past No. 13 Century 3-2 on penalty kicks Saturday.

Nelson boys soccer

The Hawks (2-11-1) recorded the first Mt. Hood Conference win in program history — 1-0 over Reynolds.

Nelson volleyball

The Hawks (26-3) recorded sweeps over South Eugene and West Linn to reach the 6A state tournament in the school’s second year. They are the only Mt. Hood team to advance this year.

North Medford football

The Black Tornado (6-3) earned a 35-0 win over South Medford, booking their first shutout win in the rivalry since 2006.

Oregon City girls soccer

The Pioneers (10-3-2) earned a 3-2 win over Central Valley champion West Salem to start the 6A playoffs Saturday.

Roosevelt football

The Roughriders (6-3) secured a share of the Portland Interscholastic League crown with a 3-0 win over Grant. Joel Ramirez kicked a 22-yard field goal with four seconds left in the second quarter.

Roseburg volleyball

Roseburg (18-5) swept Mountainside in the first round and knocked off Sherwood in four sets to reach the 6A state tournament.

Scappoose girls soccer

Scappoose (12-1-1) finished a perfect run through the Cowapa League with shutout wins over Rainier and Astoria on back-to-back nights. The team has outscored its opponents by a combined 77-4 entering the 4A playoffs.

Sheldon cross country

The Sheldon boys won the Southwest Conference district title with 25 points after packing its first four runners among the top five overall.

Sherwood cross country

The Sherwood girls scored 33 points to claim the Pacific Conference title after filling three of the top five spots in the race.

South Eugene cross country

The South Eugene girls won the Southwest Conference crown with 26 points, seeing four of its runners place among the top-10 overall.

South Salem football

The Saxons (8-1) won the Mayor’s Cup with a 33-14 win over North Salem with Daschel Smith passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns. His top target was Estaban Mendez with 11 catches for 154 yards and three scores.

St. Mary’s Academy girls soccer

The No. 19 Blues (5-6-4) were the lowest-seeded team to win in the 6A bracket with a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Sherwood in Saturday’s opening round.

Stayton boys soccer

The Eagles (11-0-3) shut out Cascade 3-0 on Monday, followed by a 1-1 draw with Philomath on Tuesday to secure the Oregon West title.

Stayton football

The Eagles (7-2) made a goal-line stand in the final seconds to defeat Cascade 21-18 on Friday. They rallied from an early 12-0 deficit to take the win behind three touchdown passes from Cody Leming.

Summit cross country

The Summit girls filled seven of the top eight spots to win the Intermountain district meet with a perfect 15 score Wednesday. The Summit boys made it a Storm sweep by winning the team title with 29 points after packing four racers in the top-10 overall.

Summit girls soccer

The Storm (9-2-1) notched a 2-1 win at Caldera on Tuesday to secure the Intermountain Conference title.

Tillamook football

The Cheesemakers (7-2) earned sole possession of the Cowapa League championship with a 56-6 victory over Milwaukie. Judah Werner blocked a punt and ran for two touchdowns.

Tualatin football

The Timberwolves (7-2) earned a 31-21 rivalry win over Tigard on Friday with Jack Wagner launching a 99-yard touchdown pass to AJ Noland. Running back Luke Ash found the end zone twice.

West Albany volleyball

The Bulldogs (16-7) went five sets to survive a 5A playoff against Thurston with a 15-10 win in the fifth game Saturday.

West Salem cross country

The West Salem boys put together a perfect 15 score to win the Central Valley district title Wednesday. The Titans saw all seven of their varsity runners come through the finish line more than half-a-minute ahead of anyone else. The West Salem girls made it a team sweep with 26 points to claim the girls trophy with all five counting runners placing in the top 10.

Wilsonville football

The Wildcats (7-2) claimed the Northwest Oregon Conference title with a 42-14 victory over previously undefeated Putnam. Kallen Gutridge passed for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for a 38-yard score.