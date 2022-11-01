ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

North Korea hints at using nuclear weapons over US drills

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIdgl_0iude0Qn00
World News

North Korea has issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in an escalation of its criticism of ongoing military drills between its rivals.

Animosities on the Korean Peninsula have been running high in recent months, with North Korea testing a string of nuclear-capable missiles and adopting a law authorising the pre-emptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations.

Experts still doubt North Korea could use nuclear weapons first in the face of more superior US and South Korean forces.

North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes.

The US and South Korea will have to face a terrible case and pay the most horrible price in history

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the so-called “Vigilant Storm” air force drills “aggressive and provocative.”

Mr Pak also accused the Pentagon of formulating a North Korean regime collapse as a major policy objective in an apparent reference to the Pentagon’s recently released National Defence Strategy report. The report stated any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners “will result in the end of that regime”.

He slammed South Korean military leaders over what he called “rubbish” comments that threatened to destroy North Korea if it uses nuclear weapons. South Korea’s military has warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction”.

“If the US and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against (North Korea) without any fear, the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay,” Mr Pak said, in an apparent reference to his country’s nuclear weapons.

“The US and South Korea will have to face a terrible case and pay the most horrible price in history,” he said.

US and South Korean officials have steadfastly said their drills are defensive in nature and that they have no intentions of attacking North Korea.

Mr Pak’s statement is the North’s second warning to the United States and South Korea this week. On Monday, the North’s Foreign Ministry warned of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response to its rivals’ air force drills.

South Korean officials have said North Korea could up the ante in coming weeks by detonating its first nuclear test device since September 2017, which could possibly take the country a step closer to its goals of building a full-fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening regional US allies and the American mainland.

Some experts say North Korea would eventually want to use its expanded nuclear arsenal as a leverage in future negotiations with the United States to win sanctions relief and other concessions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The...
newschain

North Korea fires additional six missiles, Seoul officials claim

South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea earlier on Wednesday. South Korea’s military said one of the 17 missiles flew in...
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
AFP

US ramps up South Korea joint air drills with B-1B heavy bomber

A US B-1B long-range heavy bomber will participate in ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told AFP, ramping up a show of force after North Korea's blitz of missile launches. A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B Lancer would participate in the last day of the exercises -- dubbed Vigilant Storm -- which were originally set for Monday to Friday this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

UN Security Council rejects Russian call for biological weapons probe

The UN Security Council has overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia got support only from China in...
newschain

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new cabinet despite win

Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the centre-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Ms Frederiksen plans to resign later on Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide — something she had suggested before the election.
newschain

New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships

Italy’s new far-right led government adopted a measure on Friday formalising the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups, as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy would allow a German...
newschain

China’s Xi calls for Ukraine peace talks as Germany’s Scholz visits Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Germany’s leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over...
newschain

Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest single hike since 1989

Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row. The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.
newschain

Sunak ditches Truss plan to move British embassy to Jerusalem

Rishi Sunak has abandoned controversial plans by his predecessor to move Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street disclosed. Liz Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv. Asked whether the...
newschain

World must dramatically increase efforts to adapt to climate impacts, UN warns

Countries must dramatically and urgently increase efforts to adapt to climate change as it lands “blow after blow upon humanity”, the UN has warned. Ahead of Cop27 international climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the UN said the estimated costs of coping with climate impacts are five to 10 times greater than the finance going to developing countries to help them adapt.
newschain

Alleged US fugitive using ‘tactic’ to delay proceedings, court told

A man facing extradition to the US is using a “tactic” to try to delay his hearing, a court has heard. The 35-year-old – who courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi – is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
UTAH STATE
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Siya Kolisi convinced Ireland even stronger than side who thrashed South Africa

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is braced for an even greater threat from Ireland after admitting his last Dublin Test match was among the toughest days of his international career. The Springboks have not faced the Irish since suffering a humiliating 38-3 thrashing at the Aviva Stadium five years ago.
newschain

Son was beaten up by gang after I spoke to media about migrants, says mother

A Dover resident said her son was beaten up by a gang of men after she spoke to the media about migrants arriving in their community. Louise Monger, 37, from Aycliffe, told the PA news agency that police were investigating an attack on her 15-year-old son, Marcus, in Pencester, Dover, on Thursday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy