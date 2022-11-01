ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Money

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
Business Insider

Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over

Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Plummet

Oregon and other West Coast states are seeing some of the biggest weekly decreases in the nation. Gasoline supplies in the area are returning to normal as regional refinery issues are resolved. In addition, falling crude oil prices and demand for gas in the U.S. are also helping to push pump prices lower. For the week, the national average for regular loses five cents to $3.87 a gallon. The Oregon average plummets 22 cents to $5.30. This is the second-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
OREGON STATE
CNBC

Oil prices rise after Fed hikes rates as expected

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, gaining ground after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, though crude benchmarks ultimately settled within the day's trading range. The market was earlier supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the...
qhubonews.com

Remarks by President Biden on Recent Reports of Major Oil Companies Making Record-Setting Profits

THE PRESIDENT: You’re not out in the rain with the Halloweeners. THE PRESIDENT: Well, I got to go out, so you got to come with me. (Laughs.) THE PRESIDENT: Well, good afternoon. This is a very short statement but a consequential one, in my view. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in March set gas prices soaring literally around the world — not just here, but around the world.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy