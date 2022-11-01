Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Big brands keep raising prices to beat inflation—but consumers are still buying
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. “Consumers are willing to pay up for brands and trademarks that carry strong equity,” Gerald Pascarelli, an SVP of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush Securities Inc., told me. I asked Pascarelli...
Biden's threatened windfall tax on oil company profits could backfire and drive up crude prices, Larry Summers warns
Ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said a windfall tax on oil majors would backfire, lifting prices. President Joe Biden has called on energy companies to boost production or pay a windfall tax. Summers said the tax would actually drive crude prices higher as it discourages investment. President Joe Biden's threatened windfall...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney told investors that inflation is a good excuse to raise prices. For months, companies have reassured shareholders that they are able to pass inflation along to customers. However, some companies such as Iron Mountain and FedEx are still posting lackluster profits amid record-high inflation. One...
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
Biden threatens oil companies with ‘higher tax’ if they don’t increase production
President Biden on Monday warned that oil companies would face a “higher tax” on their excess profits if they don’t reinvest in increasing production to bring down prices at the pump. “They have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their...
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
Would Biden Windfall Tax on Excess Oil Profits Benefit Consumers in Any Way?
President Joe Biden threatened to impose a windfall profits tax on the nation's biggest oil and gas companies as a way to lower prices at the pump, but it's uncertain when or even if such a move will...
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty
Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, in New York, August 2017. After a dismal start to the year, the Dow Jones industrial average just capped off its best month since 1976, defying the forecasts of many Wall Street analysts. But not all. The world’s top stock market...
Oregon Gas Prices Plummet
Oregon and other West Coast states are seeing some of the biggest weekly decreases in the nation. Gasoline supplies in the area are returning to normal as regional refinery issues are resolved. In addition, falling crude oil prices and demand for gas in the U.S. are also helping to push pump prices lower. For the week, the national average for regular loses five cents to $3.87 a gallon. The Oregon average plummets 22 cents to $5.30. This is the second-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation.
Oil prices rise after Fed hikes rates as expected
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, gaining ground after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, though crude benchmarks ultimately settled within the day's trading range. The market was earlier supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the...
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
Remarks by President Biden on Recent Reports of Major Oil Companies Making Record-Setting Profits
THE PRESIDENT: You’re not out in the rain with the Halloweeners. THE PRESIDENT: Well, I got to go out, so you got to come with me. (Laughs.) THE PRESIDENT: Well, good afternoon. This is a very short statement but a consequential one, in my view. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in March set gas prices soaring literally around the world — not just here, but around the world.
The stock market could fall 29% if a drop in corporate earnings comes alongside a typical recession
The S&P 500 is poised to fall another 29% if a typical recession hits the economy, according to DataTrek. The research firm said a 20% decline in corporate earnings would put the S&P 500's annual EPS at $176. "It takes a lot of bad news to push S&P 500 multiples...
Small business owners say inflation is crushing their business: ‘Out of control’
Inflation is at a 40-year-high — and small business owners are feeling the pain. Thirty-seven percent of small business owners were unable to make their rent in October, according to an Alignable study. With small businesses making up over 99% of all businesses in America, inflation is a concern...
