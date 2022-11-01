OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners not looking for 'revenge game' against Baylor despite strange ending in 2021
Chaos ensued the last time Oklahoma faced Baylor. The Sooners trailed the Bears 24-14 in the game’s final seconds, and Baylor fans were ready to storm the field for its upset win over then-No. 8 OU. But the Bears fans rushed prematurely, although there were three seconds left on...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel to keep slinging, Marvin Mims eyes rebound as Sooners look to connect on more deep balls
Brent Venables understands how a successful deep passing game benefits Oklahoma’s offense, but he also knows dialing up the long ball repeatedly without success can be detrimental. “There’s a delicate balance,” the Sooners’ head coach said. “At some point in time, you (say) ‘Hey chief, that ain’t working.’”...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Roy Williams to receive NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during Sooners vs Baylor
Former Oklahoma safety Roy Williams will be honored with a National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the Sooners' matchup with Baylor. Williams will be recognized on Owen Field between the first and second quarters of Saturday's game. He will also receive a hall of fame plaque that will be displayed permanently at OU.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners looking to avoid upset against struggling West Virginia
Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) is preparing to face West Virginia (7-16, 0-10) for the final time this season. Prior to OU’s victory over Kansas, West Virginia was the only team the Sooners had beaten in the Big 12, and the Mountaineers also the only winless team in conference play.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 90-67 exhibition win over Emporia State
No. 15 Oklahoma defeated Emporia State 90-67 in its lone exhibition match of the season on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams scored 10 points with six rebounds and two assists. Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting and six rebounds. Fourteen of the 16 rostered Sooners received playing time.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Billy Bowman's return rejuvenates Sooners' secondary ahead of matchup with Baylor
When Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman returned to the field last Saturday against Iowa State after missing two games with an injury, his right leg was wrapped in a stabilizing brace. Sooners coach Brent Venables expressed some concern postgame, saying he doesn’t like seeing defensive backs wearing braces. However, it didn’t...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Damond Harmon reflects on 'scary' injury, recovery process — 'I've kind of played more free'
Damond Harmon couldn’t feel the right side of his body as he was transported from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to a local hospital on Oct. 1. But the feeling returned once he arrived after he prayed and looked down at a meaningful tattoo on his wrist.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine
During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday. Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
Oklahoma Daily
‘He’s had it since day one’: How OU's Porter Moser instilled trust, buy-in to navigate transfer portal challenges in year 2
It was 95-degrees in Florence, Italy, when 6-foot-8, 235-pound Ben Averkamp found himself huddled inside an elevator with a group of his Loyola-Chicago teammates 10 years ago. Moments earlier, freshman forward Matt O’Leary had stopped the elevator and forced his way in, but the journey lasted only a half-flight up. Averkamp, O’Leary and their teammates were stuck in the non-air conditioned box for nearly 25 minutes before a technician lowered them safely back to the lobby.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Porter Moser not yet looking for Matt Brady replacement after assistant coach's resignation
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser had little additional explanation regarding assistant coach Matt Brady’s resignation when he addressed the media before practice Thursday. Brady resigned from his role on Tuesday, with OU’s athletic department citing “personal reasons” for his departure. Moser also said he’s not looking for a replacement for Brady at this time.
Oklahoma Daily
RJ Harris, Jared Deck compete for Oklahoma House District 44 seat
RJ HARRIS (R) Harris is a National Guard veteran, lawyer and “someone who fights for the rights of Oklahomans,” according to his website. Harris received both his undergraduate and law degree from OU and is a practicing lawyer in the state. He also works as an air traffic controller, according to his campaign site.
Oklahoma Daily
Teresa Sterling, Annie Menz compete to represent Oklahoma House District 45
TERESA STERLING (R) Sterling did not respond to any of the OU Daily’s attempts to schedule an interview. Sterling is a retired Oklahoma City police officer and small business owner of Capt. Jack’s Party Shack in Norman, Oklahoma. Sterling’s focus is on protecting the elderly residents of Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Daily
Unhoused Normanites plea for systemic changes in Section 8 housing process
Becky Tyler was a stay-at-home mom. Alfredo Tandarne spent game days in Norman as a custodian in the Sooners’ stadium. Walisa Sanders was retired. Tyler, Tandarne and Sanders now experience homelessness and need help as they seek housing. Sanders said that people with Section 8 vouchers, an assistance program...
Comments / 0