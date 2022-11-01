SBLive Iowa Power 25 football rankings: Teams move deeper into playoffs
By Kevin White I Photo by Matthew Putney
1. West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 22 Waukee Northwest (6-4) at Williams Stadium, Des Moines
Maroons beat Northwest 45-19 in Week 2 of the regular season, outgaining the Wolves 422-162.
2. Ankeny (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 23 Johnston (7-3) at home
After blanking SC East’s high-flying offense, Hawks meet Johnston soph Will Nuss, who passed for 272 yards and five TDs last week.
3. Southeast Polk (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at home
Rams ran 19 times for 271 yards (14.3 avg.) in last week’s 49-3 win over Ames.
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 24 Indianola (7-3) at home.
Saints will have a challenge in slowing Indianola WR Drew Kingery, who leads 4-A in receiving yards (1,124) and TDs (15).
5. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 14 North Scott (8-2) at home
Go-Hawks ran for 342 yards and seven TDs in their first-round win over Fort Madison.
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Glenwood (7-3) at home.
Titans beat Glenwood 58-22 on their home field on Oct. 7, finishing with 390 total yards.
7. Harlan Community (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Nevada (8-2) at home.
Nevada is next to be tasked with slowing the Cyclone offensive machine (48.6 ppg).
8. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: West Lyon (8-2) at home.
Central Lyon won the regular-season meeting 38-17 on Sept. 16, winning the total yardage battle 458-238.
9. Williamsburg (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Centerville (8-2) at home.
The Raiders steamrolled Centerville 55-7 in the regular season on Sept. 23.
10. Mount Vernon (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Solon (8-2) at home.
Mount Vernon won a 17-14 thriller in the regular season on Sept. 2, its first in 20 years over the Spartans.
11. Spirit Lake (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: OABCIG (9-1) at home.
Spirit Lake won the regular-season meeting 28-13 on Sept. 23, outgaining the Falcons 398-218.
12. Iowa City Liberty (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 13 Carlisle (9-1) at home.
This appears to be the best 4-A quarterfinal matchup, as both are battle-tested and talented.
13. Carlisle (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 12 Iowa City Liberty (9-1).
Carlisle leads 4-A in rushing TDs (48) and Liberty leads 4-A in passing TDs (32).
14. North Scott (8-2) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0).
No one has played Waverly-Shell Rock closer than 19 this season. That could end Friday.
15. West Des Moines Valley (6-4) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 16 Cedar Falls (8-2).
Brimming with confidence now, Valley gets another shot to display the depth of talent in central Iowa.
16. Cedar Falls (8-2) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 15 West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at home.
Central Iowa has six 5-A quarterfinalists. The rest of the state’s hopes rest with Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie.
17. Pleasant Valley (9-1) Season has ended.
Terrific season for the Spartans. Unfortunately, you always remember the last game the most.
18. West Branch (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: MFL MarMac (9-1) at home.
MFL MarMac leads 1-A with 9.1 yards per rush. Bears have more balance (214 rushing, 137 passing per game).
19. Underwood (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Pella Christian (9-1) at home.
PC ranks second in 1-A in rushing yards (294.4) per game, and will try to keep the ball from Underwood, which leads in passing yards (250.6).
20. West Hancock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: North Linn (9-1) at home.
North Linn won’t be intimidated. Has any Iowa boys athletic program won more than the Lynx in the last decade?
21. Van Meter (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at home.
Van Meter has shut out five of its last six foes and gone seven straight without allowing double figures.
22. Waukee Northwest (6-4) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: vs. No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) at Williams Stadium, Des Moines.
Dowling won the regular-season meeting 45-19 on Sept. 2 and outgained the Wolves 422-162.
23. Johnston (7-3). Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 2 Ankeny (9-1).
One of the Dragons’ biggest challenges will be giving their quarterback time to throw in the pocket.
24. Indianola (7-3). Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0).
Xavier hasn’t allowed a team to reach double-figure points since August.
25. Ankeny Centennial (5-5). Season has ended.
Four of Jaguars’ five losses were by seven points or fewer, including last week’s 14-10 loss to Cedar Falls.
Comments / 0