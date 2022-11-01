ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

SBLive Iowa Power 25 football rankings: Teams move deeper into playoffs

By Kevin White
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtaKB_0iuddjuK00

By Kevin White I Photo by Matthew Putney

1. West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 22 Waukee Northwest (6-4) at Williams Stadium, Des Moines

Maroons beat Northwest 45-19 in Week 2 of the regular season, outgaining the Wolves 422-162.

2. Ankeny (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 23 Johnston (7-3) at home

After blanking SC East’s high-flying offense, Hawks meet Johnston soph Will Nuss, who passed for 272 yards and five TDs last week.

3. Southeast Polk (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at home

Rams ran 19 times for 271 yards (14.3 avg.) in last week’s 49-3 win over Ames.

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 24 Indianola (7-3) at home.

Saints will have a challenge in slowing Indianola WR Drew Kingery, who leads 4-A in receiving yards (1,124) and TDs (15).

5. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 14 North Scott (8-2) at home

Go-Hawks ran for 342 yards and seven TDs in their first-round win over Fort Madison.

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Glenwood (7-3) at home.

Titans beat Glenwood 58-22 on their home field on Oct. 7, finishing with 390 total yards.

7. Harlan Community (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Nevada (8-2) at home.

Nevada is next to be tasked with slowing the Cyclone offensive machine (48.6 ppg).

8. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: West Lyon (8-2) at home.

Central Lyon won the regular-season meeting 38-17 on Sept. 16, winning the total yardage battle 458-238.

9. Williamsburg (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Centerville (8-2) at home.

The Raiders steamrolled Centerville 55-7 in the regular season on Sept. 23.

10. Mount Vernon (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Solon (8-2) at home.

Mount Vernon won a 17-14 thriller in the regular season on Sept. 2, its first in 20 years over the Spartans.

11. Spirit Lake (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: OABCIG (9-1) at home.

Spirit Lake won the regular-season meeting 28-13 on Sept. 23, outgaining the Falcons 398-218.

12. Iowa City Liberty (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 13 Carlisle (9-1) at home.

This appears to be the best 4-A quarterfinal matchup, as both are battle-tested and talented.

13. Carlisle (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 12 Iowa City Liberty (9-1).

Carlisle leads 4-A in rushing TDs (48) and Liberty leads 4-A in passing TDs (32).

14. North Scott (8-2) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0).

No one has played Waverly-Shell Rock closer than 19 this season. That could end Friday.

15. West Des Moines Valley (6-4) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 16 Cedar Falls (8-2).

Brimming with confidence now, Valley gets another shot to display the depth of talent in central Iowa.

16. Cedar Falls (8-2) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 15 West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at home.

Central Iowa has six 5-A quarterfinalists. The rest of the state’s hopes rest with Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie.

17. Pleasant Valley (9-1) Season has ended.

Terrific season for the Spartans. Unfortunately, you always remember the last game the most.

18. West Branch (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: MFL MarMac (9-1) at home.

MFL MarMac leads 1-A with 9.1 yards per rush. Bears have more balance (214 rushing, 137 passing per game).

19. Underwood (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Pella Christian (9-1) at home.

PC ranks second in 1-A in rushing yards (294.4) per game, and will try to keep the ball from Underwood, which leads in passing yards (250.6).

20. West Hancock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: North Linn (9-1) at home.

North Linn won’t be intimidated. Has any Iowa boys athletic program won more than the Lynx in the last decade?

21. Van Meter (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at home.

Van Meter has shut out five of its last six foes and gone seven straight without allowing double figures.

22. Waukee Northwest (6-4) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: vs. No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) at Williams Stadium, Des Moines.

Dowling won the regular-season meeting 45-19 on Sept. 2 and outgained the Wolves 422-162.

23. Johnston (7-3). Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 2 Ankeny (9-1).

One of the Dragons’ biggest challenges will be giving their quarterback time to throw in the pocket.

24. Indianola (7-3). Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0).

Xavier hasn’t allowed a team to reach double-figure points since August.

25. Ankeny Centennial (5-5). Season has ended.

Four of Jaguars’ five losses were by seven points or fewer, including last week’s 14-10 loss to Cedar Falls.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next

After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy