SBLive Iowa Power 25 football rankings: Teams move deeper into playoffs

By Kevin White I Photo by Matthew Putney

1. West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 22 Waukee Northwest (6-4) at Williams Stadium, Des Moines

Maroons beat Northwest 45-19 in Week 2 of the regular season, outgaining the Wolves 422-162.

2. Ankeny (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 23 Johnston (7-3) at home

After blanking SC East’s high-flying offense, Hawks meet Johnston soph Will Nuss, who passed for 272 yards and five TDs last week.

3. Southeast Polk (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at home

Rams ran 19 times for 271 yards (14.3 avg.) in last week’s 49-3 win over Ames.

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 24 Indianola (7-3) at home.

Saints will have a challenge in slowing Indianola WR Drew Kingery, who leads 4-A in receiving yards (1,124) and TDs (15).

5. Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 14 North Scott (8-2) at home

Go-Hawks ran for 342 yards and seven TDs in their first-round win over Fort Madison.

6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Glenwood (7-3) at home.

Titans beat Glenwood 58-22 on their home field on Oct. 7, finishing with 390 total yards.

7. Harlan Community (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Nevada (8-2) at home.

Nevada is next to be tasked with slowing the Cyclone offensive machine (48.6 ppg).

8. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: West Lyon (8-2) at home.

Central Lyon won the regular-season meeting 38-17 on Sept. 16, winning the total yardage battle 458-238.

9. Williamsburg (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Centerville (8-2) at home.

The Raiders steamrolled Centerville 55-7 in the regular season on Sept. 23.

10. Mount Vernon (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Solon (8-2) at home.

Mount Vernon won a 17-14 thriller in the regular season on Sept. 2, its first in 20 years over the Spartans.

11. Spirit Lake (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: OABCIG (9-1) at home.

Spirit Lake won the regular-season meeting 28-13 on Sept. 23, outgaining the Falcons 398-218.

12. Iowa City Liberty (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 13 Carlisle (9-1) at home.

This appears to be the best 4-A quarterfinal matchup, as both are battle-tested and talented.

13. Carlisle (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 12 Iowa City Liberty (9-1).

Carlisle leads 4-A in rushing TDs (48) and Liberty leads 4-A in passing TDs (32).

14. North Scott (8-2) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0).

No one has played Waverly-Shell Rock closer than 19 this season. That could end Friday.

15. West Des Moines Valley (6-4) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 16 Cedar Falls (8-2).

Brimming with confidence now, Valley gets another shot to display the depth of talent in central Iowa.

16. Cedar Falls (8-2) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: No. 15 West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at home.

Central Iowa has six 5-A quarterfinalists. The rest of the state’s hopes rest with Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie.

17. Pleasant Valley (9-1) Season has ended.

Terrific season for the Spartans. Unfortunately, you always remember the last game the most.

18. West Branch (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: MFL MarMac (9-1) at home.

MFL MarMac leads 1-A with 9.1 yards per rush. Bears have more balance (214 rushing, 137 passing per game).

19. Underwood (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Pella Christian (9-1) at home.

PC ranks second in 1-A in rushing yards (294.4) per game, and will try to keep the ball from Underwood, which leads in passing yards (250.6).

20. West Hancock (10-0) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: North Linn (9-1) at home.

North Linn won’t be intimidated. Has any Iowa boys athletic program won more than the Lynx in the last decade?

21. Van Meter (9-1) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at home.

Van Meter has shut out five of its last six foes and gone seven straight without allowing double figures.

22. Waukee Northwest (6-4) Quarterfinal opponent Friday: vs. No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) at Williams Stadium, Des Moines.

Dowling won the regular-season meeting 45-19 on Sept. 2 and outgained the Wolves 422-162.

23. Johnston (7-3). Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 2 Ankeny (9-1).

One of the Dragons’ biggest challenges will be giving their quarterback time to throw in the pocket.

24. Indianola (7-3). Quarterfinal opponent Friday: At No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0).

Xavier hasn’t allowed a team to reach double-figure points since August.

25. Ankeny Centennial (5-5). Season has ended.

Four of Jaguars’ five losses were by seven points or fewer, including last week’s 14-10 loss to Cedar Falls.