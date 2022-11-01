Several Oklahoma high school football games now going to be played Thursday night
By Ty Loftis | Photo by Buck Ringgold
Weather is having a major impact on the Oklahoma high school football schedule in Week 10.
Several games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday. Below is a list of games that have already been changed.
Class 6AI-1
Westmoore at Southmoore
Norman at Owasso
Moore at Broken Arrow
Enid at Norman North
Class 6AII-1
Stillwater at Muskogee
Ponca City at Choctaw
Mustang at Edmond Memorial
Edmond Santa Fe at Yukon
Tahlequah at Bartlesville
U.S. Grant at Sand Springs
Booker T Washington at Putnam City West
Class 5A
Glenpool at McAlester
Ardmore at Duncan
Claremore at Collinsville
Lawton MacArthur at Noble
Guthrie at Shawnee
Carl Albert at Piedmont
Bishop Kelley at Grove
Tulsa Memorial at Coweta
Class 4A
Classen SAS at Tuttle
Tecumseh at Blanchard
Chickasha at Cache
Bethany at Newcastle
Fort Gibson at Hilldale
Stillwell at Poteau
Cleveland at Catoosa
Wagoner at Miami
Cushing at Skiatook
McLain at Oologah
Class 3A
Heritage Hall at Marlow
Inola at Verdigris
Sulphur at Plainview
Mannford at Perkins-Tryon
Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian
Lone Grove at Pauls Valley
Checotah at Stigler
Central at Bristow
Dewey at Cascia Hall
Dickson vs. OKC Douglass
Class 2A
Comanche at Purcell
Sequoyah-Claremore at Caney Valley
Little Axe at Washington
Bethel at Jones
Marietta at Kingston
Victory Christian at Kiefer
Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska
Tishomingo at Davis
Adair at Nowata
Chisholm at Oklahoma Christian
Okemah at Prague
Warner at Henryetta
Kellyville at Crossings Christian
Spiro at Wilburton
Class A
Stratford at Ringling
Haskell at Panama
Hartshorne at Liberty
Wayne at Wynnewood
Stroud at Savanna
Canadian at Central Sallisaw
Class B
Quinton at Webbers Falls
Wetumka at Weleetka
Caddo at Dewar
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Regent Prep
Porum at Midway
Barnsdall at Yale
Welch at Arkoma
Class C
Bray-Doyle at Ryan
Coyle at Wesleyan Christian School
Copan at Oaks
SBLive will continue to update as the week progresses.
