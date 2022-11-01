ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Several Oklahoma high school football games now going to be played Thursday night

By Ty Loftis
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuN8r_0iuddh8s00

By Ty Loftis | Photo by Buck Ringgold

Weather is having a major impact on the Oklahoma high school football schedule in Week 10.

Several games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday. Below is a list of games that have already been changed.

Class 6AI-1

Westmoore at Southmoore

Norman at Owasso

Moore at Broken Arrow

Enid at Norman North

Class 6AII-1

Stillwater at Muskogee

Ponca City at Choctaw

Mustang at Edmond Memorial

Edmond Santa Fe at Yukon

Tahlequah at Bartlesville

U.S. Grant at Sand Springs

Booker T Washington at Putnam City West

Class 5A

Glenpool at McAlester

Ardmore at Duncan

Claremore at Collinsville

Lawton MacArthur at Noble

Guthrie at Shawnee

Carl Albert at Piedmont

Bishop Kelley at Grove

Tulsa Memorial at Coweta

Class 4A

Classen SAS at Tuttle

Tecumseh at Blanchard

Chickasha at Cache

Bethany at Newcastle

Fort Gibson at Hilldale

Stillwell at Poteau

Cleveland at Catoosa

Wagoner at Miami

Cushing at Skiatook

McLain at Oologah

Class 3A

Heritage Hall at Marlow

Inola at Verdigris

Sulphur at Plainview

Mannford at Perkins-Tryon

Locust Grove at Lincoln Christian

Lone Grove at Pauls Valley

Checotah at Stigler

Central at Bristow

Dewey at Cascia Hall

Dickson vs. OKC Douglass

Class 2A

Comanche at Purcell

Sequoyah-Claremore at Caney Valley

Little Axe at Washington

Bethel at Jones

Marietta at Kingston

Victory Christian at Kiefer

Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska

Tishomingo at Davis

Adair at Nowata

Chisholm at Oklahoma Christian

Okemah at Prague

Warner at Henryetta

Kellyville at Crossings Christian

Spiro at Wilburton

Class A

Stratford at Ringling

Haskell at Panama

Hartshorne at Liberty

Wayne at Wynnewood

Stroud at Savanna

Canadian at Central Sallisaw

Class B

Quinton at Webbers Falls

Wetumka at Weleetka

Caddo at Dewar

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Regent Prep

Porum at Midway

Barnsdall at Yale

Welch at Arkoma

Class C

Bray-Doyle at Ryan

Coyle at Wesleyan Christian School

Copan at Oaks

SBLive will continue to update as the week progresses.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy