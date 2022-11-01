Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Told Her Not to Star in 'Passengers': 'I Should've Listened to Her'
Jennifer Lawrence is sharing some advice from Adele that she wished she took. In a new interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that the singer warned her not to star in the 2016 film Passengers, a romance space drama co-starring Chris Pratt. "Passengers, I guess," Lawrence said when...
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
Kelsey Asbille Believes 'Yellowstone' Is 'Nearing the End': What the Rest of the Cast Thinks (Exclusive)
Yellowstone may be TV's most-watched scripted show, but when the Paramount Network drama was picked up for a 14-episode fifth season, some fans expressed concern amid speculation that the series could be approaching the end of its run. ET's Rachel Smith was with the stars of Yellowstone on Thursday at...
'The Last of Us' Sets January 2023 Debut on HBO
The Last of Us is set for a January 2023 debut. The anticipated nine-episode first season will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 before rolling out weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie and based on the popular video game series of the same name, "The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."
'A Friend of the Family' Unveils 'True Evil' Doc With Jan Broberg: Watch the Trailer
After A Friend of the Family concludes next week, on Nov. 10, the series will return an all-new, 90-minute documentary as Jan Broberg revisits her childhood abductions. Ahead of the special's debut, Peacock shared a trailer for A Friend of the Family: True Evil, giving audiences a look at what's to come, including never-before-revealed information about another one of kidnapper Robert Berchtold's victims.
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer: All the Sequel's Callbacks to the Original Movie
Christmas came early by virtue of the new trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel!. A Christmas Story Christmas (set to begin streaming Nov. 17 on HBO Max) stars Peter Billingsley reprising his iconic role as Ralphie, who is now an adult and a struggling writer and the head of the Parker household after his dad (Old Man Parker, portrayed by the late Darren McGavin) dies.
