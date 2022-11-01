ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Last of Us' Sets January 2023 Debut on HBO

The Last of Us is set for a January 2023 debut. The anticipated nine-episode first season will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 before rolling out weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie and based on the popular video game series of the same name, "The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."
'A Friend of the Family' Unveils 'True Evil' Doc With Jan Broberg: Watch the Trailer

After A Friend of the Family concludes next week, on Nov. 10, the series will return an all-new, 90-minute documentary as Jan Broberg revisits her childhood abductions. Ahead of the special's debut, Peacock shared a trailer for A Friend of the Family: True Evil, giving audiences a look at what's to come, including never-before-revealed information about another one of kidnapper Robert Berchtold's victims.
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Trailer: All the Sequel's Callbacks to the Original Movie

Christmas came early by virtue of the new trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel!. A Christmas Story Christmas (set to begin streaming Nov. 17 on HBO Max) stars Peter Billingsley reprising his iconic role as Ralphie, who is now an adult and a struggling writer and the head of the Parker household after his dad (Old Man Parker, portrayed by the late Darren McGavin) dies.
