Illinois State

Effingham Radio

Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race

Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
NBC Chicago

Can You Bring Notes To The Voting Booth in Illinois?

With Election Day next week, many voters want to feel as informed and prepared to vote as possible when they head to the polls next Tuesday. On a large ballot that includes numerous statewide races, ballot measures and judicial retention votes, the overwhelming amount of information has led some residents to wonder whether they can bring their own notes into the booth.
WCIA

Candidates compete for position as Illinois’ chief financial officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The governor’s race isn’t the only statewide election to watch – so is the race for the state’s chief financial officer. Comptroller Susana Mendoza is running for re-election against Republican challenger Shannon Teresi. A recent Nexstar, Emerson College and The Hill poll shows about 49% of likely voters said they would support Mendoza, […]
wmay.com

Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election

(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week’s election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
advantagenews.com

Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures

An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
1470 WMBD

Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
WCIA

Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
clccrul.org

Support for Illinois Senate Bill 828: Voting in Prison

As Veterans Day approaches, J. Cunyon Gordon, Senior Counsel at Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, shared the below statement in support of Illinois Senate Bill 828, a bill that would re-enfranchise community members in Illinois who are incarcerated in prison. SB 828 is a crucial step to advancing racial equity in Illinois. Thank you for your service, Cunyon, and for supporting the restoration of voting rights.
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
foxillinois.com

Illinois ranked 5th in nation for AP exam takers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education annouced on Thursday that Illinois ranked fifth in the nation for the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams during the 2021-22 school year. Officials say Illinois saw a 7.2% jump in AP exam takers in 2022 compared...
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
