ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZWQA_0iuddEjv00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.

Tennessee woman IDed in 50-year-old Massachusetts murder case

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet.

Eligible fire departments must hold valid recognition from the SFMO and have a staff comprised of less than 51% full-time career firefighters. The funds can be used to purchase equipment that is used to extinguish flames and protect firefighters.

To apply, contact the Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price by emailing michelle.price@tn.gov or by calling 629-259-1713.

“As we have seen in our outreach visits across all 95 Tennessee counties during the past three years, the men and women of the Tennessee fire service have no lack of bravery or courage, but in some cases, they have a pressing need to replace outdated firefighting equipment,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “This program will help provide resources to Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters while fulfilling Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Dem challenger Craig outraises incumbent senator Crowe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eight-term incumbent Republican state Sen. Rusty Crowe faces his first Democratic opponent in 12 years, and campaign finance details reveal Democrat Kate Craig has received significant financial support. Through Nov. 1, Craig had raised $102,622. Crowe had raised $72,050, but he also entered 2022 with a war chest of $115,241. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee

Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Gov. Bill Lee visits Northeast Tennessee ahead of election night

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the final stretch of the campaign trail ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm election and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made two stops in Northeast Tennessee. Lee campaigned in Jonesborough and Greeneville Friday evening. He said he was hoping to motivate voters, as getting to the polls is just as important as […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

United Way launches Benefit Kitchen for Tennesseans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of East Tennessee and the United Ways of Tennessee have started a Benefit Kitchen to support low-income families. A free benefit screen is in place that all Tennesseans can use to determine their eligibility for tax credits and federal, state and local public benefits. Below are tax […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy