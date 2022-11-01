TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet.

Eligible fire departments must hold valid recognition from the SFMO and have a staff comprised of less than 51% full-time career firefighters. The funds can be used to purchase equipment that is used to extinguish flames and protect firefighters.

To apply, contact the Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price by emailing michelle.price@tn.gov or by calling 629-259-1713.

“As we have seen in our outreach visits across all 95 Tennessee counties during the past three years, the men and women of the Tennessee fire service have no lack of bravery or courage, but in some cases, they have a pressing need to replace outdated firefighting equipment,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “This program will help provide resources to Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters while fulfilling Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.