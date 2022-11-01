ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC Connecticut

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology After Suspension From Nets

Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension from Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving has issued an apology. Just hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Irving wrote in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram that he was "deeply sorry" to those affected and hurt by his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Boston

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK - Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points.Julius Randle scored 29 points and RJ Barrett added 27 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five games. Jalen Brunson had 22 points and 10 assists.Two free throws by Randle got the Knicks within four points midway...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

NBA Ref Accused of Calling Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie Multiple Expletives

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs Lays Off 22% of Workers

Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day digital trading platforms, is laying off 22% of its staff, according to a memo from its CEO. NBA Top Shot, which allows users to buy, trade and collect basketball highlights in the form of NFTs, saw massive growth alongside the booming popularity of the NFT and crypto markets.
NBC Connecticut

This 26-Year-Old College Dropout's Clothing Company Brings in $27,000 a Month—and NBA Players Wear His Designs

Before his streetwear brand BrownMill took off, Justis Pitt-Goodson designed, sewed and sold his own bow ties to his middle school peers. In high school, Pitt-Goodson and two friends built the idea for the streetwear brand. He dropped out of college after two years to pursue his business full-time. About half a decade later, he's the co-founder, creative director and CEO of the Newark, New Jersey-based BrownMill.
NEWARK, NJ

