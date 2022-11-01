Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology After Suspension From Nets
Kyrie Irving issues apology after suspension from Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving has issued an apology. Just hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Irving wrote in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram that he was "deeply sorry" to those affected and hurt by his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media.
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK - Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points.Julius Randle scored 29 points and RJ Barrett added 27 for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five games. Jalen Brunson had 22 points and 10 assists.Two free throws by Randle got the Knicks within four points midway...
NBA Ref Accused of Calling Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie Multiple Expletives
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him...
Wolves smash Rockets in second game of back-to-back
Seven Wolves score double digits as Minnesota brushes aside Western Conference worst Rockets
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner addresses reaction to appearance on The Woj Pod: 'Me and the organization are in a great place'
Turner addressed the reaction to a podcast appearance he did last weekend.
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for ‘Deeply Disturbing' Failure to Disavow Antisemitism
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for not disavowing antisemitism originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media.
Bucks top OKC for franchise-record 9th straight to open year
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He...
NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs Lays Off 22% of Workers
Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day digital trading platforms, is laying off 22% of its staff, according to a memo from its CEO. NBA Top Shot, which allows users to buy, trade and collect basketball highlights in the form of NFTs, saw massive growth alongside the booming popularity of the NFT and crypto markets.
This 26-Year-Old College Dropout's Clothing Company Brings in $27,000 a Month—and NBA Players Wear His Designs
Before his streetwear brand BrownMill took off, Justis Pitt-Goodson designed, sewed and sold his own bow ties to his middle school peers. In high school, Pitt-Goodson and two friends built the idea for the streetwear brand. He dropped out of college after two years to pursue his business full-time. About half a decade later, he's the co-founder, creative director and CEO of the Newark, New Jersey-based BrownMill.
WATCH: Yordan Alvarez drills 3-run home run to put Houston Astros ahead in Game 6
Minute Maid Park is roaring on Saturday night as Game 6 of the World Series brings the Philadelphia Phillies on
