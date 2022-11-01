Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?
Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara council scuffles over censuring mayor
A call to censure Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor set off heated arguments and sent accusations flying among the City Council during the last meeting before election day. Resident Lori Garmany filed a petition asking them to consider censuring the mayor, or invoking a formal reprimand for “the leaking of confidential closed session settlement information to the press” and for writing a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year “asking him to help her campaign donor.”
milpitasbeat.com
Which Milpitas Mayoral & City Council candidates raised the most money for their campaigns?
As we get closer to Election Day, candidates are putting in their last efforts toward convincing Milpitas residents why they deserve their vote. October 22 was the deadline for candidates to file their last Campaign Disclosure Statements before November 8. The Beat studied statements across all Mayoral and City Council candidates to give readers a breakdown of monetary contributions, as well as independent expenditures from Political Action Committees (PACs).
hoodline.com
Former labor group leader Cindy Chavez outspends rival Matt Mahan by double in San Jose mayor's race
San Jose is one of several big cities in California — including Oakland and Los Angeles — voting for brand new mayors on Tuesday, with their incumbents termed out. And spending in the San Jose mayor's race is reaching record levels for the two top candidates seeking to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo.
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
svvoice.com
Headen-Inman House Special Event Nov. 6
The Headen-Inman House, a City-owned historic house, built in 1913 and moved to its present site at 1509 Warburton (at Don Ave.) in 1986 has served since 1987 as headquarters for the Santa Clara Arts & Historical Consortium (SCA&HC) which oversees a couple of Museum rooms within the house and publishes The Echo to promote the activities of arts, cultural, and historical groups in Santa Clara that are organizational members of the Consortium. Although closed during the COVID pandemic, this past year SCA&HC has tried, when volunteers available, to open the Headen-Inman House on the first Sunday of the month from 1-3 p.m. so visitors can get a mini-tour of the first floor of the building and see some of the historical artifacts on display in the house.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
Jonsen or Jensen: Who will be Santa Clara County's new sheriff?
On the heels of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announcing her retirement amid a corruption trial, her two successors - Bob Jonsen and Kevin Jensen - are gearing up to claim the role on election day.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Educator Supports Ratermann for SCUSD School Board – Letter to the Editor
As a 14 year educator at Santa Clara Unified, I believe that Andy Ratermann for Trustee Area 4 is the best choice for the Santa Clara Unified students and community. Andy Ratermann has a history of getting things done in the City of Santa Clara. Serving on various charitable organizations and groups for many years he lives by his mantra “It’s about the kids.”
Meet the candidates for Los Gatos Town Council
There’s a lot at stake in Los Gatos this election season. The West Valley town is facing contentious plans for growth, meeting its housing production goals and scrambling to become more affordable. It’s become ground zero for political fights over growth, with one group taking to the ballot to suspend aspects of the town’s general... The post Meet the candidates for Los Gatos Town Council appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?
Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
wastetodaymagazine.com
California's Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program says it is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer...
Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads
Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles... The post Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
pajaronian.com
Political sign drama draws attention
WATSONVILLE—Two wacky sign situations in Watsonville have caught the attention of voters in the final week before the election. On the east side of the city by the Staff of Life Natural Foods grocery store, a pair of political signs for current District 7 City Council representative Ari Parker emblazoned with the quote “When they go low, we go high”—a saying made famous by First Lady Michelle Obama—are offsetting two signs for District 7 candidate Nancy Bilicich.
Some MidPen residents gain access to free transit pass pilot project
San Mateo, Calif. (BCN)– Some affordable housing residents in San Mateo County now have access to the pilot project of a free transit pass compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. Affordable housing residents at properties managed by MidPen Housing gained access to the Clipper BayPass program Monday as regional transit […]
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
milpitasbeat.com
“I have been receiving death threats,” says Councilmember Karina Dominguez
At November 1’s Milpitas City Council meeting, Councilmember Karina Dominguz said that she and her family have been receiving death threats due to social media posts made about her by Mayor Rich Tran. Said Dominguez, “I have been followed, and I have been receiving death threats.”. She also...
