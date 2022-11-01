ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?

Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara council scuffles over censuring mayor

A call to censure Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor set off heated arguments and sent accusations flying among the City Council during the last meeting before election day. Resident Lori Garmany filed a petition asking them to consider censuring the mayor, or invoking a formal reprimand for “the leaking of confidential closed session settlement information to the press” and for writing a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year “asking him to help her campaign donor.”
SANTA CLARA, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Which Milpitas Mayoral & City Council candidates raised the most money for their campaigns?

As we get closer to Election Day, candidates are putting in their last efforts toward convincing Milpitas residents why they deserve their vote. October 22 was the deadline for candidates to file their last Campaign Disclosure Statements before November 8. The Beat studied statements across all Mayoral and City Council candidates to give readers a breakdown of monetary contributions, as well as independent expenditures from Political Action Committees (PACs).
MILPITAS, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Headen-Inman House Special Event Nov. 6

The Headen-Inman House, a City-owned historic house, built in 1913 and moved to its present site at 1509 Warburton (at Don Ave.) in 1986 has served since 1987 as headquarters for the Santa Clara Arts & Historical Consortium (SCA&HC) which oversees a couple of Museum rooms within the house and publishes The Echo to promote the activities of arts, cultural, and historical groups in Santa Clara that are organizational members of the Consortium. Although closed during the COVID pandemic, this past year SCA&HC has tried, when volunteers available, to open the Headen-Inman House on the first Sunday of the month from 1-3 p.m. so visitors can get a mini-tour of the first floor of the building and see some of the historical artifacts on display in the house.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Educator Supports Ratermann for SCUSD School Board – Letter to the Editor

As a 14 year educator at Santa Clara Unified, I believe that Andy Ratermann for Trustee Area 4 is the best choice for the Santa Clara Unified students and community. Andy Ratermann has a history of getting things done in the City of Santa Clara. Serving on various charitable organizations and groups for many years he lives by his mantra “It’s about the kids.”
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Meet the candidates for Los Gatos Town Council

There’s a lot at stake in Los Gatos this election season. The West Valley town is facing contentious plans for growth, meeting its housing production goals and scrambling to become more affordable. It’s become ground zero for political fights over growth, with one group taking to the ballot to suspend aspects of the town’s general... The post Meet the candidates for Los Gatos Town Council appeared first on San José Spotlight.
LOS GATOS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?

Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads

Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles... The post Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas

Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
MILPITAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Political sign drama draws attention

WATSONVILLE—Two wacky sign situations in Watsonville have caught the attention of voters in the final week before the election. On the east side of the city by the Staff of Life Natural Foods grocery store, a pair of political signs for current District 7 City Council representative Ari Parker emblazoned with the quote “When they go low, we go high”—a saying made famous by First Lady Michelle Obama—are offsetting two signs for District 7 candidate Nancy Bilicich.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy