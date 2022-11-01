ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff

As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol facetimes Eloy Jimenez in his second day

Pedro Grifol is wasting no time implementing his agenda -- starting at the top with effective communication. On his second day on the job, the new White Sox manager paid a call to current outfielder Eloy Jimenez. The 25-year-old Jimenez was back home in the Dominican Republic when he answered, and was immediately greeted by Grifol with the nickname “Caballo,” Spanish for horse.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award

St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mike Tosar Expected to Become White Sox Hitting Coach

On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox officially introduced Pedro Grifol as their new manager. The focus will now shift to the rest of Grifol's staff. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed that pitching coaches Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler will return to their roles. Charlie Montoyo, former Blue Jays manager, will serve as Grifol's bench coach.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown

Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

