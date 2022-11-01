Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
Did Pedro Martinez just drop a major hint about Red Sox’ offseason plans?
The 2023 Boston Red Sox roster currently has more question marks than the Riddler’s outfit. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers? The starting rotation? Bullpen? Qualifying Offers? Free agents? Trades? Prospects? So much to do, but what will they do? And how will they do it?. Only time will tell.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol facetimes Eloy Jimenez in his second day
Pedro Grifol is wasting no time implementing his agenda -- starting at the top with effective communication. On his second day on the job, the new White Sox manager paid a call to current outfielder Eloy Jimenez. The 25-year-old Jimenez was back home in the Dominican Republic when he answered, and was immediately greeted by Grifol with the nickname “Caballo,” Spanish for horse.
Cardinals: Donovan’s Gold Glove raises questions about award
St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan’s Gold Glove acquisition could make people question what goes into the award. The best play Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan made this year was robbing Tommy Edman of a Gold Glove Award. That may sound harsh, but the league’s refusal to give Edman another Gold Glove makes me raise an eyebrow in how it’s judging utility players in its first distribution of the award.
Mike Tosar Expected to Become White Sox Hitting Coach
On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox officially introduced Pedro Grifol as their new manager. The focus will now shift to the rest of Grifol's staff. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed that pitching coaches Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler will return to their roles. Charlie Montoyo, former Blue Jays manager, will serve as Grifol's bench coach.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
White Sox banking on spark from Grifol to give them jolt
The Chicago White Sox say they have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager
Pedro Grifol officially named the White Sox new manager
The Chicago White Sox have officially hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday as he takes over for Tony La Russa.
Report: Sox to hire ex-Jays manager Montoyo as bench coach
As new White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol embarks on his first season managing in the big leagues, he'll have an experienced voice next to him in the dugout. The White Sox are set to hire former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo as bench coach, the Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen reported.
Hahn details White Sox' search process that led to Grifol
The White Sox search for a new manager was extensive. Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down due to health concerns on Oct. 3, kick-starting the process for his replacement with a few days still left in the 2022 season. Exactly one month later, the White Sox named Pedro...
Are the San Diego Padres a postseason Cinderella … not exactly
The baseball community felt the clock struck midnight for the San Diego Padres after Philadelphia Phillies left-handed slugger Bryce Harper stroked an opposite-field two-run home run that punched his team’s ticket to the World Series. The timing could not have come at a worst time. The Padres season came...
Grifol: 'All 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup'
Jose Abreu's status to return to the South Side is in flux. The longtime White Sox first baseman needs a new contract, and it's been reported the organization and Abreu are bound to part ways this offseason. When the newly hired manager, Pedro Grifol, was asked about his desire to...
Latest Xander Bogaerts contract projections will scare Red Sox fans
MLB insiders predict Xander Bogaerts will command large contract in free agency. If the insiders are to be believed, someone is going to pay Xander Bogaerts a lot of money this offseason. Hopefully, that someone will be the Boston Red Sox, but past precedent isn’t encouraging, nor is Chaim Bloom’s...
Matt Quatraro found a fit with Kansas City Royals as much as they found a fit in him
Quatraro met with the Kansas City media for the first time since being named Royals manager on Thursday morning.
