Henry County, VA

WSET

Danville City Council candidates share their goals for the city

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Six candidates are in the running for Danville City Council for the upcoming election, vying for four seats up for grabs. Among the candidates is a common goal, they want to see the River City continue to grow. Maureen Belko focus is retaining young adults.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned

Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
chathamstartribune.com

Power Co-Op targets solar facility for Pittsylvania County

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is planning four new solar projects in Virginia — one of them in Pittsylvania County. They announced the moves as part of their long-term green energy strategy. ODEC is planning a 2.8 megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County that would provide power for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Meet your 2022 Danville School Board candidates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There are only four days until the 2022 midterm elections and Virginians are voting for people to represent them at the national level and locally including the Danville School Board. There are three seats up for grabs on Tuesday. Newcomer Michael Pritchett is a father...
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday

Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
DANVILLE, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project

With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
ROANOKE, VA
thisismysouth.com

Southern Stays: Hotel Roanoke

The grand Hotel Roanoke was built in 1882 in Roanoke, Virginia for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located right next to the train tracks that service Amtrak and freight lines to this day. The Tudor Revival building originally had 34 rooms but now has over 300. In the 1990s, it...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

First female K-9 with Bedford County retires

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dasa was the first female K-9 in the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, leading a four-year career of helping with drug finds, a variety of charges and cases and even a federal conviction with a large cash seizure. But on Friday the BCSO announced they...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Catch a free ride to Roanoke polls on Election Day--with this funeral home

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Will you need a ride to your polling place on Election Day? You can catch a free trip to vote with this Roanoke funeral home. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory believes transportation shouldn't be an issue for potential voters. That's why the "industry-leading funeral service and cremation firm" will be giving out free rides for Roanoke City residents on Election Day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Caesars executives looking to open temporary Danville casino in 2023

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Casino gaming is coming to the River City sooner than expected. Caesars executives shared these plans with investors on a conference call. "We expect to open temporary casinos in both Danville, Virginia and Columbus, Nebraska by midyear '23," said Anthony Carano Caesars Entertainment President and COO.
DANVILLE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
ROANOKE, VA

