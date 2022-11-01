Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
WSET
Danville City Council candidates share their goals for the city
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Six candidates are in the running for Danville City Council for the upcoming election, vying for four seats up for grabs. Among the candidates is a common goal, they want to see the River City continue to grow. Maureen Belko focus is retaining young adults.
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need. Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Franklin News Post
New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
WDBJ7.com
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WSET
Bedford Co. leaders decide on rebate as the solution for high personal property tax bills
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Taxpayers in Bedford County shared their outrage with county leaders over higher-than-expected personal property tax bills. The board of supervisors held a special meeting about it on Thursday. After hearing from nearly two dozen taxpayers, the board of supervisors has a plan in place to...
chathamstartribune.com
Power Co-Op targets solar facility for Pittsylvania County
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is planning four new solar projects in Virginia — one of them in Pittsylvania County. They announced the moves as part of their long-term green energy strategy. ODEC is planning a 2.8 megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County that would provide power for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative...
WSET
Meet your 2022 Danville School Board candidates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There are only four days until the 2022 midterm elections and Virginians are voting for people to represent them at the national level and locally including the Danville School Board. There are three seats up for grabs on Tuesday. Newcomer Michael Pritchett is a father...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
WSLS
New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Hotel Roanoke
The grand Hotel Roanoke was built in 1882 in Roanoke, Virginia for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad, located right next to the train tracks that service Amtrak and freight lines to this day. The Tudor Revival building originally had 34 rooms but now has over 300. In the 1990s, it...
WSET
First female K-9 with Bedford County retires
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dasa was the first female K-9 in the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, leading a four-year career of helping with drug finds, a variety of charges and cases and even a federal conviction with a large cash seizure. But on Friday the BCSO announced they...
WSET
Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door solicitation scam
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Utilities is warning customers about a individual solicitating door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist on behalf of Danville Utilities. The individual has allegedly been telling homeowners that if their home qualifies, solar panels can be installed with out-of-pocket costs, and claims there...
WSET
Catch a free ride to Roanoke polls on Election Day--with this funeral home
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Will you need a ride to your polling place on Election Day? You can catch a free trip to vote with this Roanoke funeral home. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory believes transportation shouldn't be an issue for potential voters. That's why the "industry-leading funeral service and cremation firm" will be giving out free rides for Roanoke City residents on Election Day.
WSET
Caesars executives looking to open temporary Danville casino in 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Casino gaming is coming to the River City sooner than expected. Caesars executives shared these plans with investors on a conference call. "We expect to open temporary casinos in both Danville, Virginia and Columbus, Nebraska by midyear '23," said Anthony Carano Caesars Entertainment President and COO.
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
