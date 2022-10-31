ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finleyville, PA

Pennsylvania Almanac

'The Sounds of Christmas' returns to the Oaks Theater

A Christmas family tradition is returning to Oakmont. “The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration of the season with the enduring and endearing customs and traditions of Christmas meant to remind everyone of its true meaning. The show features the Latshaw Pops Orchestra, a 22-piece ensemble conducted...
OAKMONT, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair clinch playoff berth

Upper St. Clair solidified a playoff berth when the Panthers blanked South Fayette, 35-0, in the regular season football finale. The Panthers sealed second place in the Allegheny Six Conference, finishing runner-up to undefeated Bethel Park with a 4-1 slate. Overall, USC was 8-2 heading into its first-round WPIAL Class...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA

