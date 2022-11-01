Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Matt Hancock’s Comments On Joining I’m A Celeb Are So Matt Hancock
Politicans, social media, and fans of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have had a lot to say about Conservative MP Matt Hancock’s decision to join the reality TV staple. On Nov. 1, reports that the former Health Secretary was to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle as a surprise campmate began to circulate, prompting the Conservative Party to suspend Hancock as a Tory MP. Now, speaking ahead of his stint in the Australian rainforest, Hancock has defended his decision to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
‘The man is an idiot’: Constituents respond to Matt Hancock appearing on I’m a Celebrity
Business is brisk at a local Newmarket butchers where the town’s famous trademark sausages are a big seller. Less popular is tripe. “But that’s exactly what he’s been dishing out, pure tripe,” said Dave Diaper, 75, of his local MP Matt Hancock. “I hope they...
Bustle
A Royal Butler Leads The Rumoured I’m A Celebrity: All-Stars Line-up
Brace yourselves, long-term fans of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The show’s hosts Ant and Dec have filmed a very special spin-off series, set to air in 2023. In this, we’ll get to see famous faces who have already appeared on the programme since its conception in 2002. While the traditional series is set in the Australian jungle, save for a couple of lockdown-induced trips to Wales, the All Stars special has been filmed in South Africa. Announcing the move on Twitter, Ant and Dec wrote: “We're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa, which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”
Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo
Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show. The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x Fenty’s men’s collection.
Comments / 0