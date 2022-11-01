Brace yourselves, long-term fans of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The show’s hosts Ant and Dec have filmed a very special spin-off series, set to air in 2023. In this, we’ll get to see famous faces who have already appeared on the programme since its conception in 2002. While the traditional series is set in the Australian jungle, save for a couple of lockdown-induced trips to Wales, the All Stars special has been filmed in South Africa. Announcing the move on Twitter, Ant and Dec wrote: “We're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa, which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

1 DAY AGO