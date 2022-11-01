ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas SNAP benefits extended for November

By Joshua Hoggard
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkW1G_0iudcNZp00

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, November 1, announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has provided funding to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November.

An estimated 1.6 million Texas households are expected to receive help from the more than $334.5 million in SNAP benefits provided by the HHSC’s most recent allotment.

‘Coming together is so critical’: Elkhart ISD community united after rollover bus crash

“Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families,” Gov. Abbott said. “The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of their loved ones.”

SNAP is a federal program administered by the HHSC to provide food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

The HHSC received federal approval from the USDA to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the more than $8.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

These Texas beers survived to become icons—some others didn’t

“As we head into the holiday season, we hope these additional allotments provide nourishing meals to Texans in need,” Wayne Salter, the Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner said.

The additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by November 30, 2022.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, at YourTexasBenefits.com . Texans can manage their benefits with the Your Texas Benefits mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

State reopens applications for Texas Utility Help program

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans in need of energy bill assistance can now apply for help through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA)'s Texas Utility Help program. The TDHCA is accepting applications starting Friday, Nov. 4, for homeowners and renters with utility payments for electricity, natural gas...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of…
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
KHOU

How to apply for help with your utility bill in Texas

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Texas Utility Help program is accepting new online applications for energy bill assistance starting Friday morning. Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane plus up to $2,400...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of storm threats

TEXAS, USA — With severe weather expected across Texas on Friday night, Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency response resources to prepare for the storms. Severe storms that may produce damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout the Texas Panhandle through the morning of Nov. 4, and through the Eastern half of Texas through that night.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$359.6 Million is Transferred from Texas Prisons, To Continue the Greg Abbott’s Border Mission (Operation Lone Star)

On Thursday the governor of texas- Greg Abbott announced, the state leaders and gov. decided to transfer $359.6 million from the texas prison budget, so, he can fund ‘Operation Lone Star’ and continue the operation for the protection and safety of border and Texas people. From this particular amount, Abbott funded this operation for the next 10 months.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone.  “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy