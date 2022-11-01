Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
Former Tennessee QB is stirring the trash talk pot big time ahead of Georgia clash
The huge matchup between Georgia and Tennessee is already getting feisty with trash talk from former Tennessee QB Erik Ainge stirring the pot. On Saturday, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will battle it out for who will sit atop the standings when the second edition of the College Football Rankings come out.
Is Alabama eliminated from College Football Playoff if Tide lose to LSU?
If Alabama suffered a second SEC loss on the season vs. LSU on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff dreams are all but gone. The best shot for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff starts with beating the LSU Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday night.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10
Two titanic SEC matchups headline Week 10 but our college football upset picks for Saturday show that there are more teams that aren’t safe. Now that the first College Football Playoff rankings have been released, upsets are simply going to mean more whenever they happen. If a team within the Top 10 that has a reasonable chance of making it into the Top 4 at the end of the season falls, then that’s likely the end of their Playoff dreams. Meanwhile, a big upset win from the outside could create some conversations for the CFP.
2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes
The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
Here’s how the College Football Playoff bracket would look under a 12-team format
What would the current College Football Playoff field for 2022 look like with the 12-team format that is coming down the line?. The College Football Playoff in 2022 will feature four teams and we’re going to spend the next few weeks figuring out what teams those will be. However,...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0