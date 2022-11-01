ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10

Two titanic SEC matchups headline Week 10 but our college football upset picks for Saturday show that there are more teams that aren’t safe. Now that the first College Football Playoff rankings have been released, upsets are simply going to mean more whenever they happen. If a team within the Top 10 that has a reasonable chance of making it into the Top 4 at the end of the season falls, then that’s likely the end of their Playoff dreams. Meanwhile, a big upset win from the outside could create some conversations for the CFP.
GEORGIA STATE
2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes

The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
GREEN BAY, WI
