SNAPPED: ‘White ribbon’ forming at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snowmakers are on at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this afternoon and the “white ribbon” is beginning to take shape ahead of opening day on Nov. 25. According to Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith, a strong storm is expected to impact the area tomorrow...
Teton Pass: No trailer traffic, chain law level 1
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has issued a no trailer traffic alert as of 9:45 a.m. today, Nov. 4. The Tetons will see a total of 10-20 inches of snow from Friday afternoon through Saturday night, according to a recent forecast by Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith. Heavy winds and dangerous driving conditions are expected on The Pass tomorrow.
Teton Pass: Stalled semi-truck, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has issued an alert that a semi-truck is stalled and blocking a travel lane at milepost 11.5. Drivers should expect delays, and be prepared to stop. WYDOT has also issued alerts of black ice on the Teton Pass, and a chain law level 1.
Visitor Center reopens with upgrades
JACKSON, Wyo. — After being closed for the majority of October to work on improvements, the National Elk Refuge and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center has reopened. During the closure, the facility updated signage and partnership branding, painted the facility, updated exhibits, fixed carpeting and rearranged the layout of the first floor.
Thank you locals – a November to remember special
JACKSON, Wyo. – Special Locals’ Rate at Four Seasons through Nov. 22, prices starting at $295 (suites and residences available at a discount). Rate is for Wyo./Idaho locals only, contact us for reservations (307) 732-5000. The Spa. Enjoy 20% off all treatments. Westbank Grill. Westbank Grill open for...
Crews respond to single-vehicle rollover
Members of the Afton Volunteer Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and Star Valley EMS responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover over the Salt River Pass on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported, it highlighted the changing seasons as wind, rain and snow are...
Library announces after-hours trivia
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Library has announced a night of after-hours team trivia. Trivia enthusiasts aged teen and up are invited to form teams of one to six people Monday night, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Library’s fireplace area. Cabin Fever Story Slam all-star Den Binderu has hand-selected trivia topics ranging from literature and sports to local Jackson folklore.
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Alpenhof listed for $50M
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The Alpenhof, a bavarian lodge built in 1965 at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is on the market for $50 million. Jackson Hole Real Estate Company listed the property on Nov. 2. The original owners, Dietrich and Anneliese Oberreit sold the Alpenhof to...
Heads up! Pile burning on Phillips Ridge today, trails closed
WILSON, Wyo. — Teton Interagency Resources will begin pile-burning operations today on Phillips Ridge within the Jackson Ranger District of Bridger-Teton National Forest. This unit in particular has a number of trails running through it, for the safety of the public and firefighters these trails will be closed starting today through the end of operations, which are expected to last one to two days.
Occupancy, visitation down again in September
JACKSON, Wyo. — Lodging occupancy was down 8% in September and down 16% over the last six months compared to 2021, according to a recent report released by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Lodging tax collections so far this year only fell about $50,000 compared to 2021. The...
Game and Fish: Properly dispose pumpkins
JACKSON, Wyo. — Pumpkins are fun, wildlife attractants are not. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Them on Us: ‘Wyoming’s new land rush’
JACKSON, Wyo. — Economic disparity has become synonymous with Jackson Hole, and a segment on CBS News “Sunday Morning” highlights the impact on housing from both sides of the socioeconomic spectrum. “There’s a saying in town that you either have three homes or three jobs,” correspondent Ben...
5point Adventure Film Festival partners with Stio
JACKSON, Wyo. — 5Point Adventure Film Festival in partnership with Stio will present a lineup of premium adventure films to get you ready and inspired for the coming winter season. This special program will feature local filmmakers, producers and athletes from the Teton County community in what will be an unforgettable evening.
National Museum of Wildlife Art to host Wolf Weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Museum of Wildlife Art will open Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan with a series of events, collectively coined “Wolf Weekend.” The exhibition, created by National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, will display images and videos—highlighting the contrast between wolves that live in perceived competition with humans and wolves that live without human intervention. It will be on view at the National Museum of Wildlife Art through April 29, 2023.
Pet of the Week: Meet Taco Bell
JACKSON, Wyo. — Meet the loveliest gal North of the Border, Taco Bell. Taco Bell came into the Shelter with 5 kittens and was an excellent and caring mama. Meow, her kittens are raised and she’s ready to find a carefree life and forever family for herself. Taco prefers to be the only cat in the household but has a grande sized amount of love to give. Please call the PAWS of Teton Valley Shelter at 208-354-3499 to set up a meet and fiesta with Taco Bell.
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
Deputies respond to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20
REXBURG — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after deputies responded to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday morning. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com three separate crashes occurred at around the same time. The first accident happened near Rexburg...
Early voting ends Monday: Where, when and how to vote in the 2022 election
JACKSON, Wyo. — Election day is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know to ensure your vote is counted. Early voting ends Monday, Nov. 7. You can vote absentee in person in the basement of the Teton County Administration Building located at 200 S Willow Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m – 5 p.m. This polling site will not be open on election day.
