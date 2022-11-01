ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s economy could become the 4th largest in the world

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Disbrow, Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Hanw_0iudboFX00

You’ve been reading for years that companies are fleeing California, putting the Golden State’s economy in peril. However, new analysis suggests that California’s financial standing is better than some of the strongest economies globally.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office put out a press release highlighting California’s move to surpass Germany as the world’s fourth-largest economy . The claim was based on an analysis from Bloomberg , which detailed California’s relative global strength. According to author Matthew A. Winkler, estimates suggest California may already have caught Germany. We likely won’t know for sure until data is made available next year.

The Golden State state had already outpaced Brazil and France in 2015 and passed the United Kingdom in 2017, making it number five relative to other nations. Bloomberg credits this continued upward movement to the state’s economy proving to be “relatively resilient through the pandemic and now through the current period of elevated inflation” and California’s continuously growing renewable energy businesses.

“While critics often say California’s best days are behind us, reality proves otherwise – our economic growth and job gains continue to fuel the nation’s economy,” said Governor Newsom said in the press release.

Newsom said the state would continue “doubling down on industries of the future, like renewables and clean energy.”

Bloomberg reported that the market capitalization of companies in renewable energy increased by 731% within the last three years, which is 1.74 times more than Germany’s renewable counterparts.

Where is my California inflation relief check?

In addition, the state’s top three industries — technology hardware, media and software — have increased 63%, 95% and 115%, respectively, within the last three years, according to Bloomberg data. At the same time, German’s top markets have been whipsawed by pandemic volatility.

California has also experienced an increase in job creation and a decrease in the unemployment rate. In July 2022, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest since data was first collected in 1976. However, it rose to 4.1% in August.

While a significant amount of people were reported to have left the San Francisco Bay Area during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the business sector in the area didn’t reflect that, Bloomberg reported. In fact, the region actually grew its share of publicly traded market capitalization.

In response to the Bloomberg reporting, Newsom’s office highlighted inflation relief efforts and renewable energy spending as ways his administration is proactively working to position California to compete into the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

8 California cities ranked top 10 for worst drivers in America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone. Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one. The study ranked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

How did the pandemic impact California’s pollution levels?

One of the most impressive impacts of the pandemic was a decline in greenhouse gases across the Golden State, according to the California Air Resources Board. California’s latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory indicates that in the year 2020 carbon pollution experienced the largest decline since the Great Recession in 2008. In 2020 greenhouse gas emissions in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Police search for missing teen last seen on Halloween

Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Halloween night in Los Angeles. The teenager, Andrew Jason Wright, 18, was last spotted on Oct. 31 near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Wright is a senior at Palisades Charter High School. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Rain and snowfall hit Southern California

Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Covina police thank public for help finding missing 12-year-old girls

Police thanked the public after two middle school students who went missing from Covina late Thursday night were found Friday morning. “The girls have been found! Thank you all for your help!” a message tweeted at 9 :49 a.m. by the Covina Police Department read. Celina Heredia and Nevaeh Bolagh, both 12, were entered into […]
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Wanted L.A. murder suspect caught in Mexico after over a decade

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico. The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Low pressure system brings rain to Southern California

A cold weather system is bringing some much needed rain and snow to Southern California. Wet freeways brought headaches to morning commuters Wednesday, but forecasters are calling for the majority of the stronger showers to have moved out by afternoon. There is a chance some areas will see lingering light rain into Thursday, according to […]
KTLA

Irvine police search for international grifter with sleight of hand skills

The Irvine Police Department is raising awareness of an international scam artist operating in the area and is asking for anyone with information about him to come forward. The thief, 24-year-old Retan Munteanu of Romania, has swindled businesses worldwide by making large cash purchases, then surreptitiously reclaiming some of the cash before leaving with the […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp

Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership

One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her identity has not been released. […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy