Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie
"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial discussed for fallen Bristol officers
Crime was among the hot topics discussed in a Senate debate between Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Leora Levy. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 3, including a Senate debate recap. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Federal Reserve hike, American Airlines union rejection, Twitter...
Eyewitness News
Girl from Glastonbury makes it her mission to spread the importance of recycling
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Glastonbury girl is all about recycling. It started at home with her family. She’s made it her mission to spread the word to anyone and everyone. It started as a bad dream. “I was thinking about what I saw on the TV earlier and...
Eyewitness News
GREAT KIDS: Glastonbury girl spreads the word on recycling
Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
zip06.com
Jennifer Donahue: Spreading the Word
Whether it’s telling people about an upcoming town event or promoting a local business, Old Saybrook’s Director of Economic Development and Communications Jennifer Donahue works to get the word out about Old Saybrook. “It’s a little bit of everything” Jennifer says. “I do everything from outreach to business...
Eyewitness News
Group wants to redevelop area of former UConn campus in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a new push to redevelop the area that used to be home to the former UConn West Hartford campus. The buildings by Asylum Avenue, Lawler Road and Trout Brook Drive have been vacant since 2017 when the campus moved to downtown Hartford. Now...
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Silent, Eversource and Ørsted Non-Committal on Added State Pier Funding
With less than $1 million remaining of $255.5 million of state and private funding for the New London State Pier redevelopment, it’s not clear how any additional costs will be paid for as crews race to finish the project in time for staging offshore wind construction scheduled for next spring.
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
Connecticut children’s hospitals seeing record number of RSV cases; Yale bringing in extra medical staff
EW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record numbers of children with RSV have now been seen at both Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s. “We’ve never seen the numbers we’re seeing at this time of the year. Usually, this is a seasonal cold virus that only affects about 1 to 2 out of 100 […]
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
