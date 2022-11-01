Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
ramblinwreck.com
Lee Cruises Into Semifinals at ITA Nationals
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Carol Lee dominated her quarterfinal match on Friday, cruising to a straight-set victory at the ITA National Fall Championships to secure a spot in the semifinals. The fall finale is being played at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. Singles. It took just...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Earns Multiple Wins on Day One of Fall Invite
THE FLATS – On the first day of competition at the GT Fall Invite, the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team finished with seven wins in doubles and singles play. All three of Tech’s doubles teams were victorious today. Martin McDaniel and Elias Shokry dominated Middle Tennessee State’s Kamrowski/Matsuoka with an 8-2 win. After an 8-7 [7] victory, Andres Martin and Rohan Sachdev emerged as the victors in their close match with Yale’s Dean/Reilly. Robert Bauer and Keshav Chopra were also forced to play a tiebreaker set but managed to defeat Miami’s Serra/Armistead 8-7 [8].
ramblinwreck.com
Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball and coach Aileen Morales announced the 56-game 2023 regular season schedule on Friday, highlighted by 33 home games and four Atlantic Coast Conference series at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets will also host three home tournaments, most notably the ACC/B1G Challenge, as well as a pair of SEC schools, including this season’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Promotions Set for Early Games
THE FLATS – Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this season with Georgia Tech women’s basketball. Georgia Tech athletics announced the game and ticket promotions for all games in November and December. Action kicks off next week with women’s basketball’s home opener against Georgia State on Nov. 10 with a schedule magnet giveaway.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 10 Yellow Jackets Succumb to Hurricanes, 3-1
In a competitive first set, both squads battled early. Georgia Tech was the first to gain momentum, using a four-point run to take an 8-5 lead. Miami would match that run soon after to slip ahead, 11-10. The Hurricanes continued to work their way up to a 16-13 advantage, but the Yellow Jackets caught fire from there, claiming eight straight points to catapult back in front, 21-16. The White and Gold maintained control from that point, taking the last three points for a 25-18 victory in set one.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Hosts GT Fall Invite
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will host six teams for the GT Fall Invite this weekend at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Competition will start on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and will be played in a round robin format. The Jackets will welcome players from...
ramblinwreck.com
The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Malachi Carter enters Saturday’s game tied for Georgia Tech’s all-time record with 54 games played (tied with Jamal Golden, Jemea Thomas, T.J. Barnes and Rod Sweeting). Carter also ranks 16th in Georgia Tech history with 1,295 career receiving yards. UNIFORM UNVEIL. SKULLSPARKS. INSIDE THE...
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Tops Clayton State, 69-62
THE FLATS – Cameron Swartz and Kara Dunn combined for 23 points, helping Georgia Tech women’s basketball to a 69-62 win over Clayton State on Thursday in an exhibition contest. Eylia Love led the Yellow Jackets on the glass, securing 12 rebounds. Swartz finished with a team-high 12...
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Set for Exhibition Thursday
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will get its final tune-up to the 2022-23 season Thursday night when it welcomes Clayton State in an exhibition game. The Yellow Jackets and Lakers will tip at 7 p.m. in McCamish Pavilion. Admission is free. Georgia Tech is coming off...
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Standing Tall
Standing Tall: Even at 6-foot-7, WR E.J. Jenkins has always felt like he’s flown under the radar. At Georgia Tech, the sixth-year senior has found the stage – and success – he’s been searching for. By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets) | Inside...
