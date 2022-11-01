In a competitive first set, both squads battled early. Georgia Tech was the first to gain momentum, using a four-point run to take an 8-5 lead. Miami would match that run soon after to slip ahead, 11-10. The Hurricanes continued to work their way up to a 16-13 advantage, but the Yellow Jackets caught fire from there, claiming eight straight points to catapult back in front, 21-16. The White and Gold maintained control from that point, taking the last three points for a 25-18 victory in set one.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO