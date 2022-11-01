Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Value Investors Make a Big Comeback With One of Their Best Months Since 1978
Value investors have come back with a vengeance as inexpensive stocks pulled off a historic month of outperformance against growth names. The Russell 1000 Value index jumped 10.1% in October, beating its growth counterparts by 4.3 percentage points. The value outperformance spread is in the 96th percentile of outcomes since 1978, according to Bank of America. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) raked in $444 million inflows last month during the rally.
NBC San Diego
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC San Diego
Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. Berkshire Hathaway...
NBC San Diego
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
NBC San Diego
Peloton Shares Tumble After Company Offers Weak Holiday Quarter Outlook
Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss and a steeper decline in revenue than analysts projected, while offering a weak holiday quarter outlook. Still, the fitness equipment company said its gross margins improved dramatically from the previous quarter. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in an earnings announcement Thursday that the company's turnaround...
NBC San Diego
Twilio Shares Plunge 34% on Light Guidance
Twilio's quarterly revenue projection was softer than analysts had been looking for. The company added about 5,000 active customer accounts in the quarter. Twilio shares closed down 34% on Friday, a day after the cloud communications software maker announced third-quarter results that gave a soft revenue outlook. Here's how the...
NBC San Diego
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DraftKings (DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers.
NBC San Diego
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...
NBC San Diego
Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs
Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
NBC San Diego
Lyft Cuts 13% of Its Workforce
Lyft said Thursday it's cutting 13% of its workforce, impacting all teams. In an email to employees obtained by CNBC, CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer pointed to what they called "a probable recession sometime in the next year" and rising rideshare insurance costs. "We are not immune to...
NBC San Diego
China's Covid Controls Are Pushing Companies to Diversify Away From a ‘Start-Stop Economy'
"What we are hearing from companies [is] they are moving ahead with their supply chain diversification plans because this start-stop economy is here to stay," said Nick Marro, global trade leader at The Economist Intelligence Unit. While other countries have relaxed most restrictions and chosen to "live with Covid," Beijing...
NBC San Diego
Amazon Pauses Hiring for Corporate Workforce
Amazon is pausing hiring for roles in its corporate workforce, the company announced in a memo to staff Thursday. The company had already halted new hires for corporate retail jobs. CEO Andy Jassy has moved quickly to cut costs by ending some projects and shedding warehouse space. Amazon is pausing...
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: The U.S. and China Should Not Miss a Historic Opportunity to Save the World
As the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt approaches, the countries of the world face a stark choice between two paths. On the path we now travel, we keep sapping the Earth of its natural and animal resources and belching out poison. Such exploitation leads to more climate change, more floods, more fires, more hunger, more diseases, more forced migration and more war. A vicious cycle leaving humanity hollowed out and never to recover. The tragic floods in Pakistan are just one demonstration of what's to come. On this path, lives only get worse for everyone, everywhere.
NBC San Diego
$2 Million Ranges, Deleted Job Posts: NYC's Salary Transparency Law Is Off to a Rocky Start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
NBC San Diego
How Phone Scammers Tricked Americans Out of Tens of Billions of Dollars in 2022
Despite the rise of sophisticated crypto frauds and ransomware plots, phone scams continue to trick Americans out of tens of billions of dollars each year. "It's very cheap to set up an automatic dialer and to plug a bunch of phone numbers into it, whether they're random or they are very intentional by geography or by demographic, and place millions of phone calls in a very short period of time," said Clayton LiaBraaten, senior executive advisor at Truecaller. "It's a numbers game."
Comments / 0