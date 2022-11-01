New Wichita City Council boundaries approved

After nearly 4 months of work and an additional 38 minutes of discussion, the Wichita City Council approved new boundaries for the city's six council districts.

The council approved "Map B" which will move voting precinct 101 from District 1 to District 3, will move precincts 212 and 213 from District 2 to District 1, and precinct 538 from District 5 to District 4.

The map , along with other details can be found on the city's web site.

The Election of Commissioners used 2020 Census data to ensure that the city’s six council districts represent roughly one-sixth of the city’s population.

The council also approved moving ahead on plans for a multi-modal facility in Delano near Riverfront Stadium. The city says the facility will be at the 60 percent design mark by January, with final plans by April. The nearly $19.6 million project would have space for twelve bus bays, along with bicycle and scooter parking. The structure will have space for approximately 400 vehicles, which is down from 500 in the original design plans.