ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Watch: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 11-1-22

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLbOM_0iudbKxr00

Kaevon Merriweather, Seth Benson, Riley Moss Meet with Media Tuesday

Iowa Defensive Players 11-1-22 (; 12:18)

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
IOWA STATE
97X

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa ethics board fines Eddie Andrews for sign violation

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board voted unanimously on November 3 to fine State Representative Eddie Andrews' campaign $500 for failing to include attribution statements on several large signs promoting the Republican lawmaker's re-election in Iowa House district 43. Karin Derry, the former Democratic legislator Andrews defeated in 2020,...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age

I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes’ games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor

Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022

(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump has used an appearance in Sioux City to tout two Iowa Republicans who are seeking reelection this year -- and to hint that HE will run again for president in 2024. During remarks outdoors to a crowd gathered at the Sioux City airport, Trump said he will -- in his words -- "very, very, very probably" run again. Trump called Senator Chuck Grassley courageous and Kim Reynolds a great governor and, while both are favored to win on Tuesday, Trump said he hosted the rally because he didn't want to take any chances. Mike Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, rallied with a crowd in Des Moines last night and suggested Trump and Grassley no longer appeal to a winning majority of Iowa voters.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

(Ricketts) -- Residents of the small western Iowa town of Ricketts were briefly evacuated early Wednesday afternoon as a large field fire started spreading in the area. According to Crawford County Emergency Management, a field of standing corn ignited and strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts, a town of about 100 residents. Firefighters from departments in Crawford, Ida and Woodbury Counties were able to stop the fire before it reached the community and residents were allowed back into Ricketts at about 3 p.m. Officials say the fire did burn a three-to-four mile area before it was contained, though. The wind carried smoke from the fire more than 50 miles to the north.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What to do if you haven't returned your Iowa absentee ballot (2022 edition)

When Iowa Republicans enacted new restrictions on absentee voting in 2021, they increased the risk of voting by mail. At least 150 ballots (and probably more) that Iowans mailed before the June primary election were not counted because they arrived too late. The latest figures released by the Iowa Secretary...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa

Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
IOWA STATE
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
1K+
Followers
982
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy