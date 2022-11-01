ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Gov. McMaster on the campaign trail ahead of the election

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

As the midterm election is now just a week away, Governor McMaster is on the road campaigning. The McMaster-Evette campaign has announced three events in the Low Country slated for Wednesday.

The 1st event will be held in Bluffton at 1130 AM. Then at 2 PM McMaster and Evette will be at Freedom Park in Beaufort. The tour will conclude with a stop on the campus of the Citadel at 5:30 PM.

McMaster is expected to make a major announcement during the last stop. Elected officials from the Low Country including Congresswoman Nancy Mace are expected to join McMaster and Evette at the campaign events.

