What OU football coach Brent Venables said about Baylor, recruiting against Dave Aranda

NORMAN — It's no surprise that OU coach Brent Venables has plenty of respect for Baylor's Dave Aranda, another one of college football's most notable defensive minds.

"Great guy, first of all," Venables said Tuesday during his press conference ahead of the game against Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+). "Great person. He's a good dude."

Venables said he's had several phone conversations over the years with Aranda about defense, but their relationship really developed when Aranda was a defensive coordinator at LSU.

Aranda then offered a linebacker from South Carolina named Jake Venables — Brent's son.

Jake ultimately decided to join his father at Clemson.

"His mama won the recruiting battle," Venables said. "Dave didn't make the cut."

Brent Venables gives OU football injury updates

➤ Venables gave an update on freshman running back Jovantae Barnes, who missed Saturday's game at Iowa State.

"Don't know any more about Jovantae. He felt a little better. Those hamstrings, you never know how they're going to respond," Venables said. "I would think he would be a game-time decision to be honest with you."

Barnes has 316 yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries this season, OU's second-leading rusher behind Eric Gray.

➤ Venables was asked about how his recruiting message has shifted after the Sooners three-game losing streak earlier in the season.

"No different message," Venables said. "When you're selling yourself and you have no track record you're trying to sell what you've accomplished in the past. .... So you continue to nurture that. The biggest thing is you build relationships."

Venables said he challenged his assistant coaches recently to work to identify players who might be flying under the radar, mentioning the success that such players have had during his previous stops at Clemson and OU.

"Watch them and evaluate them," Venables said he told them. "And not worry about the popularity contest."

➤ Venables said he didn't anticipate playing safety Billy Bowman as much as he did against Iowa State.

Bowman, who hadn't played since suffering a knee injury early in the loss to TCU on Oct. 1, played on 44 of the 84 defensive snaps Saturday.

"We honestly didn't know whether or not he'd be able to play at all," Venables said. "Billy's quick-twitch. He's fast and explosive and it didn't (hold him back). He probably played a little more than he probably should have, whatever that means. He graded fine. He played well. But that was more snaps than I thought he would (play)."

OU punter Michael Turk is Big 12's Special Teams Player of the Week

➤ Punter Michael Turk has been one of the Sooners' biggest weapons.

After the win over Iowa State — where he had two punts of 60 or more yards in the fourth quarter — Turk said he was disappointed in his performance early in the season.

But lately, Turk's game has taken a turn.

"He just went to work," Venables said. "He started getting a little bit better."

The biggest shift has been Turk's hangtime, limiting of returns and punts that wind up inside the 20 and not entering the end zone.

Turk was the Big 12's Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Iowa State.

Brent Venables on redshirt status for 2022 Sooners

➤ Venables said the decision of whether or not to redshirt players remained an ongoing discussion, even as the calendar turns to November.

"It's based on the role that they have now and whether or not somebody else could do it, or whether you see an expanded role for them," Venables said. "It's not an exact science. We want to be a developmental program. We never want to waste someone's year."

➤ Venables praised the work of center Andrew Raym, and said he's worked to bring Raym out of his shell at times.

"He's really improved as a leader," Venables said.

➤ Venables also heaped praise on wide receiver Jalil Farooq, who continued to see his role grow as the season goes on.

Venables said Farooq earned both player of the game and play of the game honors against Iowa State.

Farooq had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown and two rushes for 26 yards against the Cyclones.