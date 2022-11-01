Taylor Swift isn't the only one. Here are 8 other big tours skipping Indianapolis.

Taylor Swift, fresh off a highly anticipated album release and a victory lap as the first artist in history to occupy all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart , announced a U.S. stadium tour on Tuesday.

Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium was not on the list.

According to touring industry insider Pollstar , Indianapolis hosted several top-grossing tours in the first half of this year: Elton John (currently third on the worldwide list), Morgan Wallen (fifth), Eric Church (sixth) and the Eagles (seventh).

But the big-show outlook for late 2022 and all of 2023 is beginning to look bleak, with the recent announcement of Shania Twain's planned July 15 show at Ruoff a welcome outlier. Another major test could come any day now, with Beyoncé expected to tour her latest album, Renaissance, in 2023.

Indianapolis concerts: Shania Twain announces Indianapolis stop on first tour in nearly five years

While Swift is arguably the biggest name planning to skip Indy, she is not the only one.

Here are a few other anticipated tours apparently flying over Indianapolis, with the caveat that tours can and often do add cities along the way.

Taylor Swift

The freshest gut punch is also the biggest. Her sold-out 2018 Reputation Tour made a pilgrimage to the home of the Colts, but the Eras Tour as currently constructed will not.

It looks like Indy Swifties' closest option will be Cincinnati, where Muna and Gracie Abrams will open for Swift on July 1. The Midwestern portion also includes two Chicago shows (June 2-3), a Detroit stop (June 10), Minneapolis (June 24) and Kansas City (July 8). There's also a Nashville show on May 6.

Taylor Swift's 2018 tour: 4 ways Swift aced her stadium challenge in Indianapolis

The coastal swings offer top-tier opening acts, if you're willing to travel, with Haim on the West Coast, Phoebe Bridgers on the East and Paramore (!!!!) opening the tour's launch in Glendale, Arizona.

I wouldn't abandon all hope. This is not yet a yearlong mega-tour, so there may be dates added.

We were part of the initial Reputation Tour announcement in 2017, though.

Bruce Springsteen

I could go either way on this one. On the one hand, yes, he's an absolute icon. On the other, I won't have to take out a second mortgage to afford a ticket .

The Boss will visit Kansas City on Feb. 18, St. Paul on March 5, Milwaukee on March 7, Columbus on March 9, Detroit on March 29 then swing back to Ohio (and only Ohio) for a show at the other FieldHouse in Cleveland on April 5.

Rough for Indy, but also what did Chicago do? Obviously, a lot goes into the logistics of planning a tour, but I'd take that personally, Chicago.

Ed Sheeran

The 2023 North American leg of the +–=÷x Tour will visit Detroit (July 15), Nashville (July 22), Chicago (July 29), Kansas City (Aug. 5) and Minneapolis (Aug. 12) before finishing on the West Coast.

Indy was on the first North American leg of Sheeran's last tour in 2017.

I don't have a deep leaning on this. I'm sure he's great. His songs are catchy. Moving on.

Billie Eilish

This was earlier this year, but I was devastated to see Happier Than Ever, The World Tour stop in Omaha and Louisville but not Indianapolis. I crossed a lot of artists off my list this year, but Eilish's is one of the big names still left.

The tour ended in September, so this one is a clean miss.

Harry Styles

Love on Tour will end up stretching across three years and four continents. But with North American dates set to wrap up this month before Latin American, Oceanic and European legs, it looks like Indianapolis is not in the cards.

Our best shot was actually last year, when he swung through St. Paul, Detroit, Chicago and Nashville. He bopped back to Chicago last month as part of a second leg of mini-residencies in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

I'm jealous of anyone who saw him, particularly in 2022. This was his year.

Kendrick Lamar

The Big Steppers Tour was probably the biggest hip-hop tour of the year, but the North American leg came and went without an Indianapolis show. It moved through most of the larger and similar-sized Midwestern cities in August. There could always be some U.S. dates added as he returns home from Europe and Oceania at the end of this year.

IndyStar shares something with Lamar and no other artist on this list: Both have won the Pulitzer Prize in the last five years. There's some local pub quiz trivia gold for anyone who wants it.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny was Pollstar's highest grossing act in the first half of 2022, and it was not close. His tour reportedly earned $120.1 million, nearly $50 million more than the second-place Genesis (which also skipped Indianapolis on its Midwestern swing).

The aptly named World's Hottest Tour had one stop in the region, Soldier Field in Chicago, as it moved through many of the biggest venues in the country before starting an equally massive Latin American swing last month.

Muse/Arctic Monkeys

These two are personal lamentations — big tours, but a notch below the others on the list.

Both bands are, for my money, the best touring rock bands of the last 20 years. I've seen each three times in that span, as well as probably 200-300 other groups. They're also my favorite bands of all-time. I strive to be objective as I can in these matters, but ultimately, saying one show is better than another is largely subjective. Take all of this into account.

Arctic Monkeys announced the North American leg of their tour last month, and almost immediately added extra Minneapolis, Toronto, Nashville, Colorado and Los Angeles dates due to demand. A lot could change before it begins in August. You can't play Pine Knob Music Theatre in suburban Detroit then skip Ruoff. That has to be a rule.

I'm less optimistic that Muse could somehow fit us into the Will of the People Tour (great name, much better than just math symbols). The North American cluster begins in January, and it looks like the closest stop is Feb. 25 in Chicago.

My second son is due pretty much exactly on that date, but labor takes forever, right? A three- or four-hour drive. Yeah, I can make it.

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar. Contact him at 317-552-9044 and rappleton@indystar.com, or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Taylor Swift isn't the only one. Here are 8 other big tours skipping Indianapolis.