cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns

TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
KLTV

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dedrick Weathersby, Longview ISD alum who now acts on Broadway, about his workshop, play, fundraiser at LISD’s Ned E. Williams Elementary. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. The play will be presented Saturday at...
CBS19

Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
ktbb.com

Tyler residents spread holiday cheer with Azalea District Trail of Lights

TYLER – Each winter, thousands of visitors travel to Tyler for holiday shopping and to celebrate the season at one of their many “Rose City Christmas” events. One of the area’s most beloved Christmas traditions is the Azalea District Trail of Lights, where local residents deck the halls to share with onlookers during December. According to officials with Visit Tyler, it’s a shining showcase of Tyler’s historic charm and Texas-sized hospitality. Homeowners in the District are encouraged to participate by decorating their homes for the holidays. There is a homeowner’s decorating contest with a chance to win prizes donated by local sponsors.
CBS19

4th Annual Blue Santa Crawl to be held on Dec. 3 in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Become a Blue Santa at the 4th Annual Blue Santa Pub Crawl in Downtown Tyler. The Blue Santa program is a non-profit outreach program that focuses on giving gift cards to children in need each year during Christmas. Each year, Tyler Police’s East Texas Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51 (ETFOPolice) provides children that might not have Christmas with gift cards to Walmart.
scttx.com

Endangered Missing Alert for Women Last Seen in Elkhart Texas

November 3, 2022 (Flyer link) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered missing alert for Courtney Dollgener, 34, who was last seen in the 3900 Block of FM 1817, Elkhart, Texas at 1pm on November 2, 2022. Dollgener was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light...
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
CBS19

Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen

TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure. JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure. Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to...
KSST Radio

Tornado Warning issued for the area…

The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
CBS19

CBS19

