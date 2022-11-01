Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
SPCA of Texas removes 18 allegedly abandoned animals from Kaufman County property
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Yesterday, the SPCA of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office removed 18 allegedly abandoned dogs —13 dogs and five newborn puppies— from a property near Kemp, Texas. The owner previously relinquished custody of the animals. All the animals were transported to...
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Fall fishing patterns
TYLER, Texas — Fall is here and that means a different way to fish. East Texas fishing guide Robert Walls showed us the fall weather pattern approach to catching bass. Colder mornings are dropping the water temperature in East Texas lakes. That means fish are more active, more agitated and even more aggressive.
People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
KLTV
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dedrick Weathersby, Longview ISD alum who now acts on Broadway, about his workshop, play, fundraiser at LISD’s Ned E. Williams Elementary. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. The play will be presented Saturday at...
Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
East Texas fashion designer launches 'Weird & Different' clothing store, inspires teens to be themselves
TYLER, Texas — The idea of fitting in has never been Romereo Brown Jr.'s style. "I was born deaf in my right ear," Brown said. "They called me 'Mushmouth' from Fat Albert, I got bullied a lot." While most people viewed Romereo's hearing disability as a setback, he used...
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/2
Meet Celeste, a 2 year old Hound mix. Celeste is this week’s the Pet of the Week. This sweet girl has had a rough life and needs a loving and caring family. She is good with other dogs and cats. Would be good with kids, hound dogs are famously good family dogs. Maybe some Catahoula Leopard Dog in her? She’s got the gorgeous “leopard” coat pattern on her snout.
Tyler Animal Services to offer free adoptions with donation of fleece blankets
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering adoptions for dogs and cats at no cost with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets for the month of November. The blankets will be used for animals in their kennels. The shelter is asking for blankets that are 50 inches by 60 inches to fit inside.
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
People Can’t Stop Talking About These Signs in Tyler, TX. Have You Seen Them?
Have you seen the billboard in Smith County regarding voting against the new courthouse that so many people are talking about?. Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine posted a photo on Facebook of a billboard she saw at Highway 110 and Shiloh Road in Tyler, Texas. Later, I ran across a yard sign depicting the same message.
ktbb.com
Tyler residents spread holiday cheer with Azalea District Trail of Lights
TYLER – Each winter, thousands of visitors travel to Tyler for holiday shopping and to celebrate the season at one of their many “Rose City Christmas” events. One of the area’s most beloved Christmas traditions is the Azalea District Trail of Lights, where local residents deck the halls to share with onlookers during December. According to officials with Visit Tyler, it’s a shining showcase of Tyler’s historic charm and Texas-sized hospitality. Homeowners in the District are encouraged to participate by decorating their homes for the holidays. There is a homeowner’s decorating contest with a chance to win prizes donated by local sponsors.
Local nonprofit organizes a night at Bergfield park to bring awareness to homelessness
TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Human Needs Network hosted "One Night Without a Home" to bring awareness of the conditions homeless people face on a day-to-day basis. The ETHNN is a public charity and works together to strengthened programs, connections, and improved awareness of services that meet essential human needs.
4th Annual Blue Santa Crawl to be held on Dec. 3 in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Become a Blue Santa at the 4th Annual Blue Santa Pub Crawl in Downtown Tyler. The Blue Santa program is a non-profit outreach program that focuses on giving gift cards to children in need each year during Christmas. Each year, Tyler Police’s East Texas Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51 (ETFOPolice) provides children that might not have Christmas with gift cards to Walmart.
scttx.com
Endangered Missing Alert for Women Last Seen in Elkhart Texas
November 3, 2022 (Flyer link) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered missing alert for Courtney Dollgener, 34, who was last seen in the 3900 Block of FM 1817, Elkhart, Texas at 1pm on November 2, 2022. Dollgener was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light...
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen
TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure. JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure. Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to...
Tornado Warning issued for the area…
The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0