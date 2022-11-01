TYLER – Each winter, thousands of visitors travel to Tyler for holiday shopping and to celebrate the season at one of their many “Rose City Christmas” events. One of the area’s most beloved Christmas traditions is the Azalea District Trail of Lights, where local residents deck the halls to share with onlookers during December. According to officials with Visit Tyler, it’s a shining showcase of Tyler’s historic charm and Texas-sized hospitality. Homeowners in the District are encouraged to participate by decorating their homes for the holidays. There is a homeowner’s decorating contest with a chance to win prizes donated by local sponsors.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO