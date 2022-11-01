ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Police: Pierson man arrives at Naples dealership armed with hunting rifle, causes "mass panic"

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Avf1t_0iudYHdR00

A Pierson man showed up at a Naples dealership more than four hours away from his home armed with a hunting rifle and a cache of weapons in his truck and caused mass panic, police said on Tuesday.

Naples police Lt. Brian McGin confirmed in a telephone interview on Tuesday that the incident happened at a Jaguar dealership at 900 Ninth Street North on Friday at 4:12 p.m. about 250 miles from Volusia County.

Police said Micah Weiss Bennett, 26, walked around the Jaguar Dealership waving a rifle and wearing a camouflage tarp. He approached several employees and customers while holding the rifle, which caused mass panic at the dealership.

McGin said Bennett made no direct threats to anyone at the car dealership but his erratic behavior made people fear for their lives.

"It was more mere presence and his erratic behavior," McGin said. "He was armed with a rifle and using a camo tent to throw over himself. Obviously patrons and staff were in fear for their lives and they ran for cover."

More on this: Man charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Naples

Eviciton armed confrontation: Suspect in armed standoff near Port Orange taken into custody, Volusia sheriff's officials say

Shot at 80 times, killed: Volusia deputies fired 80 rounds at armed Deltona man killed after fleeing

According to Bennett's arrest report, he pulled into the parking lot of the dealership, backed into a parking space, and activated some bumper lighting like an emergency vehicle strobe light and then got out of his truck.

With the military camouflage-type sheet over his head, Bennett walked to the middle of the parking lot right in front of the glass entry doors to the dealership and began to say strange things while turning in circles, his arrest report detailed.

At some point, he removed the camouflage sheet and had a long rifle in his hand, pointing in the air, prompting one employee to shout "he's got a gun." Employees and customers ran away, police said.

Police responding to 9-1-1 calls, saw Bennett driving out of the dealership in his truck. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the dealership and Bennett was taken into custody without incident, police said.

When police spoke with Bennett he said the was being attacked by radiation and made "other nonsensical statements," Naples police wrote in a news release.

Detectives attempted to interview Bennett, but he indicated people were following him and declined to speak, police said.

Bennett was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held Tuesday in the Naples Jail Center.

"He was charged with aggravated assault mostly because he had a firearm and was acting erratic," McGin said.

Two pocket knives were seen on Bennett as he stepped out of the truck, so, police asked Bennett if he had more weapons in the car and he hesitantly said "yes," the report said.

In the truck, police found 14 handguns, two additional AR-15 style rifles, brass knuckles, a bulletproof vest, and an estimated 300 rounds of ammunition, his arrest report indicated.

Bennett also had with him a dog named Lady, which was taken by the Naples Department of Animal Services, police said.

Naples police contacted Bennett's mother and learned that he was diagnosed with bipolar illness and was previously placed into protective custody under Florida's Baker Act law.

Police said Bennett had traveled to Fort Myers to visit his aunt and investigators did not know why Bennett went to the Jaguar dealership.

"Detectives asked him why he was at the dealership but he would not answer," McGin said. "We don't really know what his intentions were or whether he had any nexus with the dealership."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: Pierson man arrives at Naples dealership armed with hunting rifle, causes "mass panic"

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Two men wanted for Fort Myers bar and grill shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men who were involved in a shooting Saturday at a bar and grill in Fort Myers. The two entered the Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905. They were caught on video...
FORT MYERS, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man arrested for allegedly wandering around car dealership with rifle

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly wandering around a Naples car dealership with a rifle, officials say. According to a news release from Naples Police Department, on Friday just after 4 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a person walking around the Naples Jaguar dealership with a rifle and a camouflage tarp. NPD later identified the person as Micah Weiss Bennett. Bennett allegedly approached multiple employees as well as customers while having a rifle in his hand, which led to “mass panic at the dealership.” NPD said both employees and customers ran from the area in fear for their lives.
NAPLES, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter found safe, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jacqueline Shivers and her 2-year-old daughter were found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on...
DELTONA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy