I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
disneyfoodblog.com
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
We’ve Eaten at Every Magic Kingdom Restaurant. These Are the BEST.
One of the most important parts of your Disney World day (in our opinion) is what you choose to eat! There are lots of great options for snacks and meals in the parks, but there are also some less-than-stellar eats to watch out for. We’re in Disney World every single...
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Women's Health
Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks
Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics
Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
WDW News Today
Disney KiteTails Popcorn Bucket Available at Magic Kingdom After Show’s Closing
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A month after Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom officially closed, the popcorn bucket inspired by the show is strangely available at Magic Kingdom. We spotted the Animal Kingdom-themed bucket at a popcorn car near the...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: We’re SHOCKED by the Halloween Crowds in Disney World
Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year!. We’ve been gearing up for this day since August when we saw the first Halloween decorations in Disney World and attended the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Since then, we’ve been eating ALL the Halloween food. Now, Halloween is here, and we’re taking a look at what crowds look like in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
These 8 Disney Amazon DEALS Won’t Be Around When the Holiday Season Starts
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is almost here, which could mean get-togethers with family and friends, planning for a holiday party, and LOTS of shopping to do. We know this time...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's Christmas menu includes return of old favourite - plus new festive drink
McDonald's says it is "reindeer ready" as it announces its festive range for 2022. The fast food giant has given details of its McCafe range which launches on Thursday. And it will see the return of an old favourite with its hot chocolate delux. The £1.49 beverage is made with chocolate syrup, topped with cream and generously dusted with more chocolate flavour.
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
disneyfoodblog.com
As 2 Spots REOPEN in Disney World, 11 Attractions and Restaurants Will Remain CLOSED
There’s a LOT to do in Disney World, from roller coasters to ride, shows to see, and snacks to eat. But some of those things are not available all the time!. Disney will periodically close rides, attractions, shows, and restaurants in order to update and improve them. That means that you might see a few temporary closures during your upcoming trip to the parks. Don’t worry — we’ve got a full list of what’s going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week.
foodgressing.com
Starbucks Christmas Mugs, Tumblers, Ornaments & Gifts – 2022
From Starbucks Christmas mugs, dazzling cold cups, tumblers to must-have ornaments, seasonal coffee and more, there is a perfect Starbucks gift for everyone to enjoy. Availability may vary by store. Bling Cold Cups (24 oz) and BlingS Starbucks Ornaments. Celebrate the holidays in style with the always popular Bling Cold...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
Man shoved Disney workers after sneaking himself, child into Magic Kingdom: police
A Virginia man is facing charges after he and a child allegedly entered Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park without paying and confronted staff, a report says.
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
