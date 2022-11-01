ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform

By Ryan Krull
 3 days ago
File photo of a police car.

A little after midnight, a St. Louis City Sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint in Downtown West while wearing his full uniform.

The 37-year-old deputy was leaving a second job when he had car issues in the 1400 block of Clark.

As he waited for a tow truck, two individuals, described as Black males between the ages of 15 and 20, approached him, armed with firearms.

According to the police incident report, "The suspects then demanded the victim to exit his vehicle to which the victim complied."

The two suspects then fought with the deputy for his gun, which was holstered.

A brief struggle ensued, after which the two suspects took the deputy's weapon and cellphone before driving off in his 2011 Chevy Cruze.

KSDK has reported that authorities were able to use the stolen phone's "Find my iPhone" feature to track the suspects to Illinois.

