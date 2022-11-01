BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – All signs are pointing to another great ski and snowboard season in Idaho this winter. For the first time in history, SKI Magazine named three Ski Idaho destinations to its list of the top 30 ski resorts in the West: Sun Valley earned no. 1 for the third consecutive year and was joined by Grand Targhee at no. 24 and Schweitzer in its list debut at no. 11. And Sun Valley and Brundage Mountain are in the running for the USA Today “10Best” top 10 best ski resorts in North America, the third such honor for the latter resort.

