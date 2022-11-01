Read full article on original website
DEQ awards $1 million to 20 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $1,030,979 to 20 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. These planning grants are funded from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Governor Brad Little directed...
New Idaho DMV Administrator named
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Lisa McClellan, who has been with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) since 2004 and was named the department’s Professional of the Year in February, recently became Idaho’s DMV Administrator. She has served in management of both the department’s Financial Services and DMV divisions....
Wyoming, BLM reach settlement on state’s appeal of an acquisition of land
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more...
Rural and undeserved educator incentive program now taking applications
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho educators working in rural or underserved school districts or charter schools are now able to apply for funding to help pay student loans or costs of additional education such tuition for a master’s degree. The State Board of Education’s Rural and Underserved Educator...
Idaho Army National Guard troops return Friday afternoon
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Army National Guard tells us they will welcome home nearly 45 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to Idaho Falls, after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. They say an additional 150 Soldiers will return to their communities elsewhere across the state throughout the day.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning prizes, or retailers earning commissions, every play pays,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said.
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. Two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers discovered the buck’s body on Oct. 28 in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed. Based on the condition of the carcass, it is estimated the deer was killed sometime around Oct. 25 or 26.
Oh deer! Watch for wildlife, road debris this fall
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Fall splendor brings beautiful colors and a reminder from AAA to watch for wildlife and debris on the roads. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, about 275 single-car crashes last year were the result of striking a wild animal, and another 275 involved a collision with a non-fixed object like road debris. About 460 multi-vehicle crashes involved falling or shifting cargo.
2022-23 Idaho ski season nears
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – All signs are pointing to another great ski and snowboard season in Idaho this winter. For the first time in history, SKI Magazine named three Ski Idaho destinations to its list of the top 30 ski resorts in the West: Sun Valley earned no. 1 for the third consecutive year and was joined by Grand Targhee at no. 24 and Schweitzer in its list debut at no. 11. And Sun Valley and Brundage Mountain are in the running for the USA Today “10Best” top 10 best ski resorts in North America, the third such honor for the latter resort.
