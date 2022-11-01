ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week

As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney Springs: A “Secret” Treat

Disney World is made up of 4 different theme parks: EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, did you know about the 5th “park” in Disney World?. Disney Springs isn’t technically a park, so you don’t need to pay for a ticket...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER

Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom Christmas Food List Released, Directors Say Live-Action ‘Hercules’ to be TikTok-Inspired Musical, Disney Cruise Line Removes COVID Testing, and More: Daily Recap (11/2/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL of the Holiday Merchandise You Can Find in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Sing it everybody! 🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year. 🎶. If you love the winter holidays, we’ve got great news for you! Not only...
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today

Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Dining Reservations in My Disney Experience App

Guests can now cancel their Walt Disney World dining reservations up to two hours before the reservation time in the My Disney Experience app. Previously, guests could not make same-day cancellations in the app. Instead, they had to call Disney, pay a no-show fee (usually $10 per person), or change the reservation to another day and then cancel it.
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)

Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
disneyfoodblog.com

As 2 Spots REOPEN in Disney World, 11 Attractions and Restaurants Will Remain CLOSED

There’s a LOT to do in Disney World, from roller coasters to ride, shows to see, and snacks to eat. But some of those things are not available all the time!. Disney will periodically close rides, attractions, shows, and restaurants in order to update and improve them. That means that you might see a few temporary closures during your upcoming trip to the parks. Don’t worry — we’ve got a full list of what’s going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: The FIRST Holiday Decorations Have Arrived in Magic Kingdom

HO HO HO — it’s officially the beginning of the holiday season in Disney World!. We’ve only just said goodbye to the Halloween season, but we can’t help but get excited all over again for the official beginning of the holidays. So grab your peppermint latte and start your favorite Christmas song playlist — it’s time to check out the FIRST holiday decorations in Magic Kingdom!
