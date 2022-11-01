Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
MicroStrategy Aims to Keep Buying BTC For the Long Run Despite Losses
MicroStrategy remains the company with the most BTC in its assets, and it may keep buying BTC despite losses recently. The company is still a strong HODLer of BTC, despite recent quarters showing $27.1 million in losses. Moreover, MicroStrategy implied that it may increase its BTC holdings in the near future.
crypto-academy.org
Hong Kong Opens the Door For Crypto Again
On the 31st of October, regulators announced that they are working to become more open to cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Moreover, they stated that they want to make Hong Kong a crypto hub as it once was. These statements make Hong Kong one of the most ambitious cities when it comes to virtual assets. To add to this, the government made an announcement that it will start consulting within itself to allow retail investors to invest in such assets. Nevertheless, they also let the public know they will only allow and promote investments on licensed platforms. This is a big step for Hong Kong and the crypto market as a whole. These developments are likely going to open the door for millions of investments in the crypto sector.
crypto-academy.org
Musk Putting Twitter’s Cryptocurrency Aspirations on Hold Dampened the Price of DOGE
As rumors claimed Elon Musk would put the social media platform’s cryptocurrency plans on hold, the Twitter agreement of Dogecoin (DOGE) rise encountered a roadblock overnight. As Platformr revealed, Twitter appears to be planning to fire employees this week, so these preparations seem to be on hold. Elon Musk’s...
crypto-academy.org
Changpeng Zhao Offers Binance Pay as a Twitter Crypto Payments Option
In order to give cryptocurrencies a seat at the table and a more inclusive presence, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has invested $500 million in Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media network Twitter. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, otherwise known as CZ, now seems to be considering a more...
crypto-academy.org
DappRadar Shows that NFT Demand Still High Despite Lower Trading Volumes
While NFT trading volumes have declined over the months, DappRadar shows that interest in NFTs is still high. Overall in October, NFT trading volume declined. Nevertheless, DappRadar suggests that the monthly unique NFT traders have increased by 18%, suggesting increased demand. The monthly unique traders of NFTs climbed from 950,000...
crypto-academy.org
Changpeng Zhao Changes His Stance on CBDCs
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has recently stated that CBDCs are not a threat to the crypto industry and could lead to blockchain adoption. In a recent conference at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Changpeng Zhao said that CBDCs are not necessarily a negative addition to the crypto industry, suggesting that there is space for CBDCs as well. Instead, CZ implied that CBDCs would be a “healthy” competition to cryptocurrencies.
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin & Inflation – Review of the Correlation Between The Two
As is known, the global economy is currently undergoing a major recession. This temporary global economic decline has evidently damaged individuals of all classes, businesses of all sizes, and countries of all kinds. While experts warned the world about a possible upcoming recession, little to no action was undertaken to prevent it. Nevertheless, 2020 and 2021 remain confusing times for most people, and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic has permanently scarred the global economy.
crypto-academy.org
You Can Now Send Crypto via Phone Number and Email Using FTX
The FTX exchange made its debut to the cryptocurrency exchange market in May 2019. Since then, FTX has come to be known as one of the biggest, most credible cryptocurrency exchanges. Yesterday, this exchange took its platform a step further. From yesterday, FTX users can send cryptocurrencies to one another via phone number and email. This makes the process of transferring crypto in centralized exchanges far easier. While most centralized exchanges require you to provide your personal phone number and email, actually using them other for security reasons is beneficial for users.
crypto-academy.org
Following CEO’s Departure, BitMEX Cuts Its Workforce By 30%
BitMEX, one of the largest crypto exchanges, has cut its workforce by 30% in order to return to its original concentration on trading derivatives. The number of layoffs was not made public. This adjustment came after the CEO, Alexander Hoeptner, who came into the company in late 2020, left last...
crypto-academy.org
Bank of England Increases Interest Rates to Battle Inflation
The Bank of England has just announced that it has increased interest rates to 3% in order to fight inflation. For the first time in 33 years, the Bank of England, which acts as the federal reserve or lender of the last resort in the UK, has increased interest at this level.
crypto-academy.org
Trade Coin Club Charged By SEC For A Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged four people earlier today for allegedly being a part of a $295 million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme. In their announcement, SEC stated that the four founders of Trade Coin Club raised 82,000 in Bitcoin worth nearly $300 Million at the time. They scammed over 100,000 investors worldwide for two years, between 2016 to 2018.
