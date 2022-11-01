On the 31st of October, regulators announced that they are working to become more open to cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Moreover, they stated that they want to make Hong Kong a crypto hub as it once was. These statements make Hong Kong one of the most ambitious cities when it comes to virtual assets. To add to this, the government made an announcement that it will start consulting within itself to allow retail investors to invest in such assets. Nevertheless, they also let the public know they will only allow and promote investments on licensed platforms. This is a big step for Hong Kong and the crypto market as a whole. These developments are likely going to open the door for millions of investments in the crypto sector.

1 DAY AGO