Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Related
sfstandard.com
SF’s Much-Ballyhooed Emerging Technology Office Never Emerged
Back in 2019, San Francisco established an office to regulate “emerging technology.” But that office, fashioned at the height of the city’s tech boom and located in close proximity to the industry’s epicenter, never quite emerged. Conceived by lawmakers at a time when sidewalk robots, powered...
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: San Francisco’s elite get to experience the ‘edge of hell’
S ome whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some...
sfstandard.com
Meager Spending in DA Race Signals Lack of Confidence in Jenkins’ Challengers
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins ascended to power on the back of a big-money recall campaign that took down her predecessor Chesa Boudin. But her deep-pocketed allies are largely staying out of the upcoming race to pick San Francisco’s next district attorney. Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, the multitentacled,...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core
Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco. This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history. "It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do." Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992. The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Crypto Love Affair Sings a Swan Song—But Could Blockchain Save the City?
Blockchain Week returned to San Francisco on Halloween—the conference brought thousands of cryptocurrency developers and enthusiasts to town—but who knows when they’ll be back. In 2019, San Francisco was the beating heart of the crypto economy. The streets were rife with chatter about which coins to invest...
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
sfstandard.com
Newsom Withholds Homeless Funding Until SF Comes Up With a Better Plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom is withholding $1 billion in funding for homeless services until he can convene local leaders to reassess the state’s failing approach to the crisis. And the announcement, which could mean the delay of millions in funding for San Francisco, caught the city’s homelessness department off guard.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’
Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state.
Eater
This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco
At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
sjvsun.com
Calif. cities are breaking the bank to buy water. S.F. gets Yosemite water for $30k. A new bill aims to raise its price.
As California trudges through its second year of intense drought, forcing local communities to raid contingency funds to pay sky-high retail prices for water supplies, Federal lawmakers are revisiting a deal with the City of San Francisco deemed to be “too-good-to-be-true.”. A new bill, introduced by Rep. Connie Conway...
KTVU FOX 2
Nevada businessman offers cheaper building for pricey public toilet saga in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Nevada businessman who sells pre-fabricated buildings is offering to donate a pre-fabricated building to be used as a public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley after the expensive public toilet story went national last month. Chad Kaufman, president of Public Restroom Company, said the building including...
sfstandard.com
What To Know About the Election’s 3 JFK Drive Ballot Measures
Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive is on this November’s ballot three times, and it’s up to voters to decide its fate as a domain of pedestrians and cyclists. Here’s what you need to know about the three JFK Drive-related ballot measures. What Would the...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company
Ruins of the Albion Ale and Porter BreweryAlbion Brewery/ Wikipedia. The Albion Brewery often referred to as the Albion Ale And Porter Brewing Company and the Albion Castle was a former brewery in San Francisco, California. Approximately from 1875 to 1919, it was in use.
Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry
SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
Comments / 1