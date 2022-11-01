ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF’s Much-Ballyhooed Emerging Technology Office Never Emerged

Back in 2019, San Francisco established an office to regulate “emerging technology.” But that office, fashioned at the height of the city’s tech boom and located in close proximity to the industry’s epicenter, never quite emerged. Conceived by lawmakers at a time when sidewalk robots, powered...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core

Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco. This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history. "It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do." Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992. The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Newsom Withholds Homeless Funding Until SF Comes Up With a Better Plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom is withholding $1 billion in funding for homeless services until he can convene local leaders to reassess the state’s failing approach to the crisis. And the announcement, which could mean the delay of millions in funding for San Francisco, caught the city’s homelessness department off guard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’

Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco

At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What To Know About the Election’s 3 JFK Drive Ballot Measures

Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive is on this November’s ballot three times, and it’s up to voters to decide its fate as a domain of pedestrians and cyclists. Here’s what you need to know about the three JFK Drive-related ballot measures. What Would the...
STANDARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twitter layoffs part of a larger trend in tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter's downsizing might be hogging the spotlight, but the social media giant does not stand alone. The tech industry has seen months of steady layoffs now, affecting many across the Bay Area. "In the back of your mind, I guess, you expect that it could happen," 'Bart' said of his layoff notice. "But it was pretty sudden." 'Bart', who would rather not reveal his identity, worked for Stripe until Thursday. Like a lot of tech companies, the online payment giant, which has its US headquarters in South San Francisco, saw a boom during the pandemic. Now it's...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

