Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan State University to beef up campus security with new Operations Center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping students and staff safe is the goal of a new safety center taking shape on Michigan State University’s campus. With more than 2,000 cameras, LED lights, and alarms Michigan State University is beefing up its security on campus. A new Operations Center currently being built will allow MSU Police and Public Safety and East Lansing Police Department to have a central location for all cameras and emergency notification systems.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Clerk’s office in Mason to reopen Monday
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerks Office in Mason will reopen Monday. The office had been closed since Sept. 23, when asbestos was found under the carpet. While the office will reopen to normal hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour closure from 12:30-1:30 p.m. - it won’t be able to process concealed pistol license applications for another week as some equipment still needs to be installed.
WILX-TV
‘It’s been a privilege’ - Michigan State University president to leave early
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly three weeks after announcing his resignation and two days after an interim president was selected, Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley will be stepping down Friday. Stanley had announced his resignation in October and said one of the main reasons for his decision was...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
WILX-TV
In My View: District championship football games are tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights. Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.
WILX-TV
MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State opens its 119th wrestling season on Saturday, hosting the annual MSU Open. First whistle is set for 9:30am with wrestling scheduled throughout the day. MSU heads an 18-eam field with an additional 13 individuals expected to compete unattached. MSU had a 10-4 dual meet season record a year ago. Roger Chandler begins his seventh season as the MSU head coach.
WILX-TV
Gravesite service performed for unclaimed remains from Sparrow
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a dignified send-off for dozens of people without any family. Men, women and children were laid to rest Wednesday in Lansing Township. Organizers said it’s a simple way to show respect for the unclaimed remains from Sparrow’s Forensic Pathology Unit. A...
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
WILX-TV
Pumpkin drop-off is underway at MSU Recycling Center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Surplus Store and Recycling Center’s annual fall Pumpkin Plop has begun giving the community an opportunity to compost whole or carved pumpkins. Pumpkin Plop will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13. To drop off pumpkins you can visit their public recycling drop-off center located...
WILX-TV
Big Ten Honor For MSU Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Lisa Breznau is a unanimous choice as the Big Ten women’s cross country coach of the year. Her team won the conference meet last Friday in Ann Arbor and will run next week end at the NCAA regional meet in Terre Haute, Indiana. Breznau joins MSU women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler in such an honor-- he was named Big Ten coach of the year two weeks ago.
WILX-TV
Man arrested in Jackson, Miss. to stand trial in deadly Jackson, Mich. shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Leandrew Martin will go to trial in connection with a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man in Jackson, Michigan. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced Friday that Martin was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on counts of open murder and felony firearm. The charges...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU has a chance to salvage part of their season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Illinois Saturday the Spartans can still salvage a portion of their season in my view. A win would set them up to win home games with Rutgers and Indiana and send them to Penn State for the finale with a chance to finish 7-5 with four straight wins and a better bowl bid. Plenty of its in there but the point is there is a motive to win at Illinois and finish off a good November. But we’ll see.
WILX-TV
Michigan food banks see empty shelves ahead of busy season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food banks are trying hard to fight a troubling trend. The demand for food is up, but their shelves are empty. As food banks head into their busy season they’re worried the problem will get worse before it gets better. However, a new bill could help.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Film Festival celebrates 25 years at Studio C
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is celebrating the “Silver” anniversary of the second-oldest film festival in Michigan. It’s the 25th year for the East Lansing Film Festival, which brings independent filmmakers and producers to Michigan to showcase their work. Starting Thursday, Studio...
WILX-TV
New Veterans Clinic in Howell expected to serve 3,000 veterans
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A new clinic aimed at serving military veterans who helped serve our country opened Wednesday in Howell. The U.S Veterans Administration clinic will make sure veterans have easier access to medical appointments. The new outpatient clinic will offer basic medical services to more than 3,000 veterans in the Livingston County area.
WILX-TV
MSU Women’s Soccer off to Columbus
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team faces Nebraska at 2pm Thursday in the Big Ten tournament semi-finals. The match will air live on the Big Ten Network. MSU advanced with a comeback 2-1 win at home last Sunday over eighth seed Minnesota. The Spartans have just one loss the entire season. They were given 11 regular season Big Ten awards including Jeff Hosler being named Big Ten coach of the year. MSU is sixth raked in the nation. Nebraska is the fourth seed in the tournament.
WILX-TV
Dewitt survives in triple OT thriller, beats Mt. Pleasant 56-49
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (Dewitt Athletics) - DeWitt came from behind with an 86 yard drive in the final 2:20 to tie the game and then won in three overtimes 56-49. Sophomore Elliott Larner QB’ed the drive. Bryce Kurncz scored all three touchdowns for DeWitt in the overtimes. Kurncz also had several key receptions on the final drive of regulation.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge avenges early-season loss, holds off Holt to take district title
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After an early-season loss to Holt, that result stayed in the back of the minds of the Grand Ledge football team. Now, playing their best football of the season, the Comets got sweet revenge, outlasting the Rams 21-20 to take their first district title since 2015.
WILX-TV
Mason Bulldogs win district title with 34-12 win over Jackson
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A slow start for the Mason Bulldogs Friday night was uncharacteristic. Their win over Jackson in the district final was not. The Bulldogs went down 6-0 early, but took a 7-6 lead on the next drive and never looked back, thanks to a Cason Carswell rushing touchdown, followed by two TD passes.
WILX-TV
American Legion in Howell honors veterans, brings awareness to veteran suicides
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Howell American Legion is placing crosses representing veteran lives not on the battlefield, but from mental illness. Each cross represents the daily veterans’ lives lost from suicide. It’s a big problem in the U.S and in Michigan. According to the latest statistics from...
Comments / 0