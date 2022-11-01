LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Illinois Saturday the Spartans can still salvage a portion of their season in my view. A win would set them up to win home games with Rutgers and Indiana and send them to Penn State for the finale with a chance to finish 7-5 with four straight wins and a better bowl bid. Plenty of its in there but the point is there is a motive to win at Illinois and finish off a good November. But we’ll see.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO