Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Dennis R. Dowell, 76, formerly of Fort Madison
Dennis Roger Dowell was born November 12, 1945, in the Boca Raton Army Hospital to Simeon Gordon Dowell Eva Olene Cain Dowell. His parents were stationed there during World War II while his father learned the new secret technology named radar. The family of three soon moved to Clearfield, IA, to be closer to Dennis’s grandparents. When Dennis’s dad reenlisted into the Air Force, the family of four, now including infant sister Diana, moved to San Antonio, TX, where sister Marilyn was born. The family moved back to Clearfield, then to Adel, IA, where Dennis gained three more siblings, Janet, Norma and Philip. In 1962, the eight Dowells moved to Ames, IA.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - James A. Hennigar, 90, Fort Madison
James A. Hennigar, 90, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at The Kensington. He was born on July 27, 1932 in Rockwell, IA to Clifford & Alice Gallagher Hennigar. He married LaMona “Mona” Fountas on January 7, 1952 in Mason City, IA. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2012. He co-founded Hennigar Construction with his wife in 1969 and it is still in operation today. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an avid hunter & fisherman. He loved spending time with his family.
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Debra Little, 63, Carthage
A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the University of Illinois Extension Building, 550 N. Madison St., Carthage, Illinois 62321. A time for sharing memories will be held at 4:00 p.m. Debra (Debbie) Little, 63, of Carthage, Illinois,...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Doris Sallen, 79, Farmington
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A parish rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa, with Father Dan Dorau as celebrant.
KBUR
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, Warsaw
Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois. Ruby was born on January 25, 1943, in Arp, Texas, the daughter of Earl Roy and Erma (Pettis) Herrin. She graduated from Ector High School in Odessa, Texas, in 1963. On March 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to Bill Boulton. They were divorced in 1977.
KBUR
16 year old pleads guilty in West Burlington murder
West Burlington, IA- A 16-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Owen Laird of Burlington, plead guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder Tuesday, November 1st. The Hawk Eye reports that Philup Howard was charged as an adult in the case after a ruling in December of 2021, and was charged with First Degree Murder. He was 15 at the time.
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
Pen City Current
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June
BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
Pen City Current
Kempker named 2023 TSR Chairman
FORT MADISON - The Tri-State Rodeo will have a long-standing veteran ushering in the 2023 event, which just happens to be its 75th Anniversary. With Tony Johnson exiting as General Chairman after serving the past four years, including the COVID-cancelled 2021 year, 18-year committee secretary Chuck Kempker has been tapped to usher in the 75th, or diamond jubilee, year.
Pen City Current
Morrison, Box, Mueller to play in Classic
The 29th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic is Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m. The match will be played at Mediapolis High School in Mediapolis, Iowa. The match features the top high school senior volleyball players from southeast Iowa. Selected players were first nominated by their coach, placed on a ballot, and voted on by the varsity volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
Fairfield residents react to upcoming anniversary of Nohema Graber's death
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Just under 10,000 people call Fairfield home. But the sort of small-town bond that brings was shattered when Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's body was found under a tarp in Chautauqua Park in November 2021. And while the search for justice continues, coming to terms with the...
Albia Newspapers
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
KETV.com
Suspect in Iowa Spanish teacher slaying wants evidence suppressed
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — One year ago today, an Iowa high school Spanish teacher went missing — Nohema Graber. Investigators found her body in a park in the town of Fairfield the next day. Now, two of her former students are charged in her murder. Prosecutors say Jeremy...
Pen City Current
Kyle Doherty leads inaugural FMHS girls' wrestling team
FORT MADISON - The first season of state-recognized high school girls' wrestling could see a very interesting start for the Bloodhounds. Head Coach Kyle Doherty, who's been around the Fort Madison wrestling culture, and some would say family, for most of his life, was selected last month by the school district to lead the inaugural program. Doherty is a two-time state qualifier for the Hounds and was a 2006 state runner-up his senior year at 125 pounds.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
khqa.com
NEMO motorcyclist injured in deer related crash
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Schuyler County, Mo., motorcyclist on Tuesday night was injured in a deer related crash. Ricky Shively, 68, was traveling down U.S. 136 about five miles east of Livonia around 6:50 p.m. when his motorcycle hit at deer that was in the roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Chase M Meyers (34) 607 Payson for Trespassing at 725 S 6th NTA 154. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City,Mo for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak PTC 145. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22 104.
