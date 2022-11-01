Dennis Roger Dowell was born November 12, 1945, in the Boca Raton Army Hospital to Simeon Gordon Dowell Eva Olene Cain Dowell. His parents were stationed there during World War II while his father learned the new secret technology named radar. The family of three soon moved to Clearfield, IA, to be closer to Dennis’s grandparents. When Dennis’s dad reenlisted into the Air Force, the family of four, now including infant sister Diana, moved to San Antonio, TX, where sister Marilyn was born. The family moved back to Clearfield, then to Adel, IA, where Dennis gained three more siblings, Janet, Norma and Philip. In 1962, the eight Dowells moved to Ames, IA.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO