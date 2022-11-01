ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

Pen City Current

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Dennis R. Dowell, 76, formerly of Fort Madison

Dennis Roger Dowell was born November 12, 1945, in the Boca Raton Army Hospital to Simeon Gordon Dowell Eva Olene Cain Dowell. His parents were stationed there during World War II while his father learned the new secret technology named radar. The family of three soon moved to Clearfield, IA, to be closer to Dennis’s grandparents. When Dennis’s dad reenlisted into the Air Force, the family of four, now including infant sister Diana, moved to San Antonio, TX, where sister Marilyn was born. The family moved back to Clearfield, then to Adel, IA, where Dennis gained three more siblings, Janet, Norma and Philip. In 1962, the eight Dowells moved to Ames, IA.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - James A. Hennigar, 90, Fort Madison

James A. Hennigar, 90, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at The Kensington. He was born on July 27, 1932 in Rockwell, IA to Clifford & Alice Gallagher Hennigar. He married LaMona “Mona” Fountas on January 7, 1952 in Mason City, IA. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2012. He co-founded Hennigar Construction with his wife in 1969 and it is still in operation today. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an avid hunter & fisherman. He loved spending time with his family.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Debra Little, 63, Carthage

A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the University of Illinois Extension Building, 550 N. Madison St., Carthage, Illinois 62321. A time for sharing memories will be held at 4:00 p.m. Debra (Debbie) Little, 63, of Carthage, Illinois,...
CARTHAGE, IL
Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Doris Sallen, 79, Farmington

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A parish rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa, with Father Dan Dorau as celebrant.
FARMINGTON, IA
KBUR

One dog dies in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Printy Funeral Home obituary – Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, Warsaw

Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois. Ruby was born on January 25, 1943, in Arp, Texas, the daughter of Earl Roy and Erma (Pettis) Herrin. She graduated from Ector High School in Odessa, Texas, in 1963. On March 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to Bill Boulton. They were divorced in 1977.
WARSAW, IL
KBUR

16 year old pleads guilty in West Burlington murder

West Burlington, IA- A 16-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Owen Laird of Burlington, plead guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder Tuesday, November 1st. The Hawk Eye reports that Philup Howard was charged as an adult in the case after a ruling in December of 2021, and was charged with First Degree Murder. He was 15 at the time.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Burlington's The Courts could be open by June

BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Kempker named 2023 TSR Chairman

FORT MADISON - The Tri-State Rodeo will have a long-standing veteran ushering in the 2023 event, which just happens to be its 75th Anniversary. With Tony Johnson exiting as General Chairman after serving the past four years, including the COVID-cancelled 2021 year, 18-year committee secretary Chuck Kempker has been tapped to usher in the 75th, or diamond jubilee, year.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Morrison, Box, Mueller to play in Classic

The 29th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic is Saturday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m. The match will be played at Mediapolis High School in Mediapolis, Iowa. The match features the top high school senior volleyball players from southeast Iowa. Selected players were first nominated by their coach, placed on a ballot, and voted on by the varsity volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
Pen City Current

Kyle Doherty leads inaugural FMHS girls' wrestling team

FORT MADISON - The first season of state-recognized high school girls' wrestling could see a very interesting start for the Bloodhounds. Head Coach Kyle Doherty, who's been around the Fort Madison wrestling culture, and some would say family, for most of his life, was selected last month by the school district to lead the inaugural program. Doherty is a two-time state qualifier for the Hounds and was a 2006 state runner-up his senior year at 125 pounds.
FORT MADISON, IA
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

NEMO motorcyclist injured in deer related crash

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Schuyler County, Mo., motorcyclist on Tuesday night was injured in a deer related crash. Ricky Shively, 68, was traveling down U.S. 136 about five miles east of Livonia around 6:50 p.m. when his motorcycle hit at deer that was in the roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 31, 2022

Chase M Meyers (34) 607 Payson for Trespassing at 725 S 6th NTA 154. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City,Mo for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak PTC 145. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22 104.
QUINCY, IL

