wfxrtv.com
Skunk in Botetourt Co. tests positive for rabies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health reports a skunk in Botetourt County has tested positive for rabies. They say the skunk was found in the area of Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle and picked up by animal control on Tuesday Nov. 1. The skunk was confirmed positive for rabies just days later on Friday Nov. 4.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash in Botetourt Co. cleared; VDOT
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash that has closed lanes on US Route 220 in Botetourt County. VDOT says the crash is in the area of Glebe Road and motorists should seek an alternate route when travelling in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Fire in Campbell Co. vacant house under investigation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire that is under investigation. Firefighters say they responded at 11:21 p.m. on Thursday to a house on Leesville Road to find fire coming out of a front window. They say they were able to put out the fire quickly.
WHSV
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the crash is on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.3. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles and...
wfxrtv.com
Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
Franklin News Post
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career
Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
WSET
Bedford Co. leaders decide on rebate as the solution for high personal property tax bills
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Taxpayers in Bedford County shared their outrage with county leaders over higher-than-expected personal property tax bills. The board of supervisors held a special meeting about it on Thursday. After hearing from nearly two dozen taxpayers, the board of supervisors has a plan in place to...
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending against student after report of airsoft gun at school
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a student at Clifton Middle School in Covington Friday. The school resource officer was notified by school administrators after they learned a student may have taken an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, and there was no threat to students and staff.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
New Melrose Avenue Project Honors Sisters / Brings Hope to NW Roanoke
I want to express my deep gratitude to the City of Roanoke, Goodwill Industries of the Valley, HUD, and other community partners who are responsible for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and the recently announced “Goodwill Project” on Melrose to include: an adult high school, a grocery store, a wellness center, and banking services […]
WSET
Catch a free ride to Roanoke polls on Election Day--with this funeral home
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Will you need a ride to your polling place on Election Day? You can catch a free trip to vote with this Roanoke funeral home. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory believes transportation shouldn't be an issue for potential voters. That's why the "industry-leading funeral service and cremation firm" will be giving out free rides for Roanoke City residents on Election Day.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County is causing delays Thursday morning, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.4 mile marker and at this time, all south lanes are closed. Stay with...
WDBJ7.com
Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported from students or the driver of a school bus involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 near Ikenberry Orchard in Botetourt County; the bus was hit by another driver whose car ended up lodged under the bus. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to Botetourt Fire & EMS.
WSET
Virginia MetalFab moving into Thomasville property in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There is new hope for the Town of Appomattox with the old Thomasville property seeing new life. Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer, moved their facility from Gladstone to Appomattox into the old Thomasville furniture plant. "It's a blessing," Sherrell Rivera, Appomattox resident said. "This is wonderful,"...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WDBJ7.com
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
WSET
Meet your District 7 Bedford County School Board Candidates
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On the ballot to represent the 7th District on the Bedford County School Board will be Chris Daniels (incumbent) and Cherie Whitehurst. Chris Daniels, a businessman, and father of four were named as the interim representative of the 7th District in March, following the retirement of Martin Leamy.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff
A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
